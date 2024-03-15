“AD You Just Gotta Do Better”: LeBron James Listening To Silk’s Lose Control At 80 MPH Has Gilbert Arenas Blaming Anthony Davis

The Gil’s Arena panel recently reacted to the Los Angeles Lakers’ 120-107 loss to the Sacramento Kings and also revealed their inferences from the fact that LeBron James drove back, posting several Instagram Stories about the same. Trying to decipher the King’s somewhat cryptic social media activity, Gilbert Arenas simply blamed Anthony Davis for the loss.

Advertisement

Following the loss at the Golden 1 Center, as seen in LeBron James’ Instagram Story, the 39-year-old drove to Los Angeles from Sacramento. Considering that James was enjoying his drive at 80 miles/hr and listening to “Lose Control”- a slow and emotional song – by Silk, Gilbert Arenas believed that it was a sign, asking Anthony Davis to be better.

“I just know when you got him listening to slow music, AD you just gotta do better,” Arenas said.

Advertisement

The panel also spoke about the fact that AD suffered yet another, 0-10 in his career, against Domantas Sabonis. As expected, the Brow was been criticized for his winless record against the Lithuanian.

“Sabonis been motherf**king busting AD’s a**,” Kenyon Martin said.

After all the jokes regarding AD’s performance against Sabonis, Gilbert Arenas genuinely seemed baffled. According to Agent Zero, it shouldn’t have been so difficult for Davis to prevent Domas from outperforming considering that the latter kept using the same move – fake spin.

“I was trying to figure out when he (Domantas Sabonis) goes right, all 4 games he did the same fake spin back to his left with the same move in Game 1, 2, 3, and 4. I’m pretty sure that after Game 1, you should’ve adjusted and realized let’s see if he has a right-hand hook shot,” Arenas said.

The Purple & Gold deserve to be criticized for losing all four of their matchup against De’Aaron Fox and co. this season. Not just the panel of Gil’s Arena, other analysts such as Skip Bayless and Kendrick Perkins have also expressed their opinions regarding the LA side’s lackluster outings.

Advertisement

Kendrick Perkins blasts Anthony Davis after the Kings defeated LeBron James and co.

Anthony Davis has had an incredible performance this season. Despite the loss, he did have a pretty respectable performance against the Sacramento Kings, recording 22 points and 10 rebounds. However, the fact that Domantas Sabonis clinched yet another win against AD has gotten analysts and enthusiasts to mock the latter.

After Wednesday night’s game between the two division rivals, Kendrick Perkins was on Davis’ case. Taking to X (formerly “Twitter”), the ESPN analyst stated that the fact that the former Kentucky Wildcat was 0-10 against Sabonis was “flat out disrespectful”.

This is just flat out disrespectful at this point what Sabonis is doing to AD!!! At some point you gotta fight back. God Bless America.

With the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers projected to advance to the postseason, Lakers Nation would dread being matched up against Mike Brown’s boys. If they are pinned against each other, the Kings will be the favorites to clinch the series. However, it will be the perfect opportunity for AD to snap his losing skid against Domantas Sabonis and lead Darvin Ham’s boys to a victory.