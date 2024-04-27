“Stop Giving Excuses”: Jamahal Hill Ridiculed by Fans for Denying Knockout Despite Being Nearly Unconscious Against Alex Pereira

Jamahal Hill maintains that Alex Pereira never managed to knock him down. The pair headlined the historic UFC 300 card with the light heavyweight title on the line. However, it was not much of a contest as the Brazilian found his range within the first round and connected with a left hook. Nobody in the UFC can survive that left hook, but Hill claims he not only survived it but was also ready to fight the next day.

In a recent interview, Jamahal Hill insisted that he was not unconscious at any point during his bout against Pereira. However, fans kept video receipts and the fighter soon received immense backlash on social media, as a commenter wrote,

"You can literally see him go to sleep on more than one occasion"

Meanwhile, a second commenter stated how hard it would be for Hill to admit Pereira knocked him out,

"I know, I know… it's tough Jamahal…"

“I know, I know… it’s tough Jamahal…”

Incidentally, one fan felt that Hill was not taking the loss well,

“This guy not taking that loss very well lmao“

At the same time, Another fan spoke about how Jamahal Hill kept coming up with excuses,

“Bro can’t stop giving excuses”

Interestingly, there were some who believed Hill was in denial

“My boy goin full denial lol”

Some users even resorted to memes, as one shared a GIF of Pereira and captioned it,

“The eyes Chico, they never lie.”

Another fan hilariously called the entire incident, Hill’s ‘Tony Ferguson’ arc,

“HIS TONY FERGUSON ARC BEGINS NOW”

One fan even congratulated Hill sarcastically for his “achievement” against Pereira,

“Congratulations to @JamahalH for being the first fighter to not get knocked out while being knocked out #Chama”

Despite the fan backlash, Jamahal Hill has a technicality in his favor. Although fighters who suffer a knockout are generally handed a temporary ban by the State Commissions, Hill already has his next fight booked in June.

Naturally, this makes one wonder if the former champion does have a point about not getting knocked out. Yet, at the same time, Hill also came up with another excuse, which, he claimed, put him at a disadvantage during the Pereira fight.

Jamahal Hill claims he did not hear the referee say ‘fight’ after the groin strike against Alex Pereira

In the very first round, Jamahal Hill went for a body kick that ended up grazing Alex Pereira’s groin. Yet, the Brazilian brushed it off and did not allow Herb Dean to pause the fight.

In an interview with The Schmo on YouTube, posted by Championship Rounds on X, Hill addressed this moment and spoke about how he was not ready when the fight resumed.

“I stopped, and you can see Alex continues to close the distance on me. I understand it’s a cool moment… it wasn’t a groin strike, and him closing the angle on me while I’m tryna check and make sure he’s good… it was a gritty competitor move.”

Jamahal Hill claims he was trying to make sure Alex Pereira was good, but then he also stated it was not a groin strike. This is contradictory in itself, since if it was not a groin strike, Hill should know better than to check on Pereira, who wasn’t even bothered by it.