Floyd Mayweather Mocks Gervonta Davis With ‘Sugar in His Tank’ Comment, Shares Infamous Dance Video

Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis’ on-again-off-again feud has made for quite an interesting watch. While the two love to beef publicly now and again, it never lasts long and they soon go back to praising each other. In fact, general consensus believes one of the primary reasons for the feud is how fans constantly compare the two on social media.

Recently, ‘Money’ challenged ‘Tank’ to fight Shakur Stevenson, a world-class athlete who has been training under Mayweather’s tutelage at his gym in Vegas. While this seemingly paused their beef for a while, things soon turned sour when a viral video began doing the rounds on social media.

Eagle-eyed fans browsing through Instagram were quick to notice a strange video that Mayweather uploaded to this story. The video in question showed Gervonta Davis dancing, and the 47-year-old captioned it saying,

“We always knew He had sugar in his Tank”

Naturally, the ‘Sugar in the Tank’ comment was a dig at the boxing world champion for dancing in a ‘feminine’ way. However, fans would be surprised to know that the entire issue started when Gervonta Davis called out Floyd Mayweather on his Instagram story by sharing a video of the former world champion talking about saving money, and indirectly branding the 47-year-old a hypocrite.

Gervonta Davis claims Floyd Mayweather is stuck in Dubai because of money-related issues

In a recent interview, Mayweather spoke about how today’s fighters were spending their money carelessly instead of investing. Surprisingly, Davis thought the comment was aimed at him, and he immediately addressed the issue on his IG story, saying,

“N*gga say all this bulls*it but in Dubai and can’t leave becuz he been taking n*ggas money and not doing what they paid him to do….n*gga a f*cking hater”

According to Gervonta Davis, Floyd Mayweather is in Dubai and cannot leave because he has failed to deliver to the people he supposedly borrowed money from. ‘Tank’ further backed up his claims by insisting that Mayweather has been stuck in the UAE for a while now, and urged the 47-year-old to go live on Instagram to prove him wrong. However, it should be noted that ‘Money’ is yet to respond to such accusations.