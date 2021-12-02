“LeBron James and all his followers have the same trait… a bunch of crybabies!”: NBA Twitter explodes as a wild stat exposes Lakers fans for complaining the most about referees

A wild Twitter analysis exposes LeBron James and the Lakers’ fanbase for complaining the most about referees out of all the teams in the NBA.

It is pretty common for NBA players to not like the referees when a call is not given in their favor. Over the past few seasons, the player’s hate towards referees’ calls has drastically increased. Superstars like LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Draymond Green, among many others, have had received several technical fouls, and even fines for openly criticizing the style of refereeing.

Certain NBA teams’ fans have also gained a reputation for complaining about the officiating. Recently, a wild stat, analyzed by “BetOnline.ag” using Twitter data, exposed the Los Angeles Lakers’ fanbase as the one who complain the most about the referees.

According to the stat, the Lakers (more than 4,000 complaints) were followed by the fanbases of the Knicks (almost 2,500), the Nets (almost 2,000), the Bulls (more than 1,500), and the Warriors (almost 1,500) as the top 5 on the infamous list.

On the other hand, the Trail Blazers, the Thunder, the Raptors, the Pelicans, and the Grizzlies were the bottom-most teams on the same list.

Here, have a look at the full list.

According to an analysis of Twitter data by @betonline_ag, Trail Blazers fans complain the least about referees while Lakers fans complain the most pic.twitter.com/XgCtQjpQSS — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) December 2, 2021

Also Read: Former Bulls legend Toni Kukoc and soccer star Ivan Rakitic discuss the similarities between the two sporting icons

NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James and co’s fanbase complains the most about referees

As soon as this wild stat went viral, NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions.

Laker fans being 1 is so funny how can they complain when the nba has *checks notes* rigged a playoff series for them in the past — hunters174 (@hunters174) December 2, 2021

Lakers get the most help from refs too — Noah(6-5)(10-11) (@Kingfacu7) December 2, 2021

Lakers fans are just like their GOAT LeBron… a bunch of crybabies! — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) December 2, 2021

How the hell are the celtics not at the top — Danny Ruga 🔴⚪⚫ (@Ruga1993) December 2, 2021

Glad to see my Blazers on the bottom of this list. Dame hasn’t been shooting well and no amount of complaining about the refs is gonna help that 😂 — Colin (@ColinMMA_WWE) December 2, 2021

Also Read: Skip Bayless irrationally goes off on the Lakers star for his cryptic tweet