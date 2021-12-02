“Frank Vogel has gotta coach now”: Gilbert Arenas gives an honest opinion on the Lakers after LeBron James enters Health & Safety Protocols for Covid-19 test

La Lakers announced LeBron James has entered NBA’s health and safety protocols in the midst of Lakers’ struggles this season so far.

LeBron James went into isolation after he was suspected of Covid infection. He will return if he gets 2 PCR negative tests in a 24-hour span. Else he will stay away from the game for at least 10 days.

LeBron has already missed 12 games out of 23 due to injuries, suspension and the last game against the Sacramento Kings due to the protocol. The Lakers are 7-4 with LBJ and 5-7 without him.

The ex-NBA player Gilbert Arenas commented in his podcast on how the Lakers can get over it. He called out Laker’s head coach Frank Vogel and said “Frank Vogel gotta coach now”

Gilbert has been a strong critic of coach Frank Vogel since the struggles of the Lakers started this season. He said, “try some s**t” regarding Laker’s lineup problems.

Frank Vogel has struggled to get a functional Lakers offense, with or without LeBron James

Lakers have already changed the lineup multiple times this season, as they still figuring it out. Lakers are ranked 5th in defense in the league.

But on offense, the dependency on LeBron has hurt the Lakers in his absence. Gilbert said, “He probably got sick because he’s been carrying these motherf***ers this whole season.”

According to Gilbert, LeBron’s absence will help the Lakers in the long run since they can now experiment with the rest of the team on the offence. Russell Westbrook seems to be back in rhythm as he’s averaging 20.7 points and 8.6 rebounds this season.

Anthony Davis on the other hand is averaging 24.3 points and 10 rebounds. But the problem arises due to that the lack of depth on the offensive side.

Frank Vogel has a lot to prove since the 6th seeded Lakers were favorites to come of the West this playoffs before the season started.

