“Adidas is bringing them toaster shoes back? Those belong in the Jetsons!”: The German sports apparel giant announces the relaunch of Kobe Bryant’s signature shoe that splits opinions to this day

People nicknamed the Kobe Bryant Adidas shoe “Crazy 1s” – They aren’t wrong

Back in 2000 when Adidas was just a small player in the basketball market, dominated by Nike and Jordan Brand, they decided to shock the world with a futuristic sneaker with their star man Kobe Bryant. When they announced it, people were truly baffled. While one section of the fans fell in love with the design language, the others straight up hated it.

Now that Kobe is no longer with any brand, the approach to releasing this model maybe under the guise of a different name. Even if they do that, every sneakerhead would know who’s shoes they really are. Not even Adidas can pull the wool over millions of fans just because they don’t call them Kobes.

The German sportswear manufacturer has come a long way in 2 decades in terms of performance basketball. They have major players like James Harden, Derrick Rose, Trae Young, and Damian Lillard representing the brand. A huge step up from signing anybody who was not picked by Nike back in the day.

Adidas and Kobe did not last long – He became a sneaker free agent and then went over to Nike

The Black Mamba liked his sneakers a certain way. He was known to shave his soles down to the exact millimeter to get the best action for his movements. When someone which such dedication to their craft wants player exclusives, they would much rather wear something sleeker. Not what Adidas made him wear. The boxy look never really caught on, and in fact, looked like it could be a hindrance for agility-driven players like Kobe.

Who in the boardroom thought that having literal boxes where shoes should be was a good idea, no one can tell. But it is damn certain that they did not play NBA basketball. In a sport where the slightest of advantages can do wonders, this was the wrong move. Kobe quickly moved to Nike, where he enjoyed great success. His sneakers with the American-based manufacturer reached cult status even before his untimely passing.

Certain colorways of the line-up were kept at the same pedestal as some of the Jordans were – such was their appeal and performance. Kobe did not compromise on performance, just like his inspiration. The Lakers legend always had his fans in mind, which showed in his sneakers. Fans are hopeful his estate can come to an agreement with Nike because the sneakers are iconic.

