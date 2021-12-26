“Jaylen Brown really repping Kobe Bryant, hooping in the Grinches on Christmas Day Game”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Celtics star wears the iconic Kobe VI sneakers vs the Bucks

For the Celtics-Bucks Christmas Day Game, Jaylen Brown decided to put on the iconic Kobe VI Proto Grinch and went off for 25 points on 44.4% shooting from the field.

Playing on Christmas Day is a dream for many NBA players. And when the players do get to showcase their skills on a joyous day, they want it to be perfect. Whether it is the pregame and postgame clothes they wear, the car they pull up to the arena in, or the shoes they wear, it is all of high significance to them.

After putting much thought into it, Boston star Jaylen Brown decided what sneakers he would wear for the Celtics-Bucks clash on the festive occasion – the iconic Kobe VI Proto Grinch. Considered as one of the greatest Christmas Day sneakers of all time, legend Kobe Bryant debuted the shoes during the Miami Heat-Los Angeles Lakers back on 25th December 2010.

Initially, JB asked his followers to send in shoe suggestions for the Christmas Day contest. Taking it to his Twitter, the All-Star wrote:

“What shoe brand should I wear on Christmas?”

What shoe brand should I wear on Christmas?🧐 #tagthem — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) December 23, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts as Jaylen Brown hoops in the Kobe VI Grinch

Brown, who is a sneaker free-agent, has been spotted wearing several Nikes, Under Armours, New Balances, and other brands this season, after his shoe deal with Adidas expired last season.

Putting on the Kobe VI Proto Grinch, JB put up a 14-point 1st quarter performance. And finished the game with 25 points on 44.4% shooting from the field in the Celtics 113-117 loss to the Bucks.

NBA Twitter blew up with reactions as soon as Jaylen laced up the iconic shoes.

