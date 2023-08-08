After Admitting to ‘Pestering’ Michael Jordan for Free Gear Despite His $620,000,000 Wealth, Magic Johnson Reps Jordan Brand on Vacation in Montenegro 7 Years Later

The friendship between Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan is truly a unique phenomenon. The two Hall-of-Famers were rivals in the NBA at one point in time, with Michael Jordan securing his first Championship for the Chicago Bulls battling against the Magic Johnson-led Showtime Lakers in the 1991 NBA Finals. Despite being rivals on paper, Magic and Michael never really witnessed much of a conflict against each other. This was mostly because the Bulls were consistently ousted in the East playoffs by the ‘Bad Boy’ Detroit Pistons till 1991. By the time Jordan and the Bulls overcame the Pistons hurdle, Magic Johnson was already nearing the end of his career. As a result, the two all-time NBA greats have still managed to maintain a healthy friendship, with Magic even rocking Jordan brand gear on his recent trip to Montenegro.

Advertisement

Magic Johnson has really made an example of himself by accumulating a staggering net worth of $620,000,000 through wisely investing his NBA salaries. However, the Lakers legend still doesn’t like spending money on things he could get for free. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2016, Magic revealed that he regularly pesters Jordan to send him free shoes and clothing from his Jordan brand. The NBA veteran had no qualms in admitting that he capitalizes on his friendship with the Bulls legend to get free stuff of his liking. Seven years after that interaction, Magic Johnson was spotted wearing Jordan’s gear while vacationing in Montenegro with wife Cookie Johnson.

Advertisement

Magic Johnson rocks Jordan Brand gear in Montenegro

Magic Johnson recently uploaded a series of pictures from his vacation in Montenegro with wife Cookie. The 63-year-old was spotted wearing green Air Jordans on his visit to a man-made islet in the Balkan country. Johnson rocked green Jordan apparel to go with his sneakers.

The couple posed for a series of photos on the islet called ‘Our Lady of the Rocks’. The rocky terrain was turned into a place of worship after two home-bound sailors had witnessed the icon of Virgin Mary there, while returning from a dangerous voyage in 1452. Magic Johnson recounted the story in his caption before posting beautiful pictures of the local Church.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MagicJohnson/status/1688604878803972097?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Magic’s friendship with Jordan is not limited to exchanging free sports gear. It goes far deeper than that. Even though the two superstars were rivals on paper during their time in the NBA, MJ was mortified after Magic announced his HIV diagnosis in 1991. The Bulls legend genuinely feared for his dear friend’s life and tried to be there for him during the difficult phase of his life. The horrifying experience ended up further strengthening their bond.

Magic loves his vacations

Magic Johnson is known to go on vacations with his family for months on end during the summer. The Johnson family usually prefers Europe as their travel destination.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CunbqoXv203/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The five-time NBA Champion has made headlines recently for holidaying with Michael Jordan and Samuel L. Jackson and their families. After spending time with them in Italy, it seems like Magic and Cookie are now enjoying their time in the Balkans.