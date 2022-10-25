“Damian Lillard has Returned! Anfernee Simons Can Ball!”: Stephen A Smith Lauds the Trail Blazers’ Backcourt After 135-110 Win vs Nuggets

Oct 21, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (24) and guard Damian Lillard (0) congratulate guard Anfernee Simons (1), left, after a game against the Phoenix Suns at Moda Center. Simons scored the game winning basket in overtime. Mandatory The Trail Blazers won the game 113-111. Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The pairing of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons combined for 60 points, helping the Blazers grab a 35-point win over Nikola Jokic and co.

Let’s be honest here. Before the regular season tipped off, everybody believes that the likes of the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers, or the Memphis Grizzlies would be among the best-performing teams in the Western Conference. Much to everyone’s surprise, it is the Portland Trail Blazers who are topping the standings as the only undefeated team remaining in the West. And huge credits for the same go to one man – Damian Lillard.

Being named the first Western Conference Player of the Week this season, Dame is a huge reason why the Blazers went 3-0 in Week #1. Coming off an injury-riddled campaign, the sharpshooter started the new season by averaging a sensational 34 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 1. West: Damian Lillard (@trailblazers)

East: Jayson Tatum (@celtics) pic.twitter.com/J8NP0aOFE2 — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2022

Stephen A Smith commends Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons

Damian had yet another instrumental outing for the Blazers. Playing against the Denver Nuggets, Dame Dolla recorded 31 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds on 62.5% shooting from the field and 57% from beyond the arc to help Chauncy Billups’ boys to grab a bold 25-point win.

Dame’s backcourt pairing, Anfernee Simons, also had a huge performance on Monday night. Ant put up 29 points on an efficient 11-17 shooting night.

Stephen A Smith was one of many analysts to be impressed by the Portland guards’ productivity early in the season. On a recent appearance of “First Take”, the ESPN analyst dished out high praises for the two sharpshooters:

“Damian Lillard ‘Dame Time’ has returned! Has returned by averaging 33. I just wanna put everybody on notice. 33 points on 50% shooting, 40% from 3-point range. And this brother Anfernee Simons, he’s special y’all. This brother can put up buckets now. I like the tandem of him and Damian Lillard. You know how I love me some CJ McCollum, but Anfernee Simons can ball. Damian Lillard tho, has returned. He has put the basketball world on notice. His health issues have been resolved. The ‘Dame Time’ has returned.”

“Damian Lillard ‘Dame Time’ has RETURNED! … I just wanna put everybody on notice.” 🗣🗣 @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/lZx9NAwdxO — First Take (@FirstTake) October 25, 2022

Dame’s hot start to the 2022-2023 season

Dame had a tough outing this past season. Suiting up for merely 29 games, the 6-foot-2 star averaged 24 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists.

However, the 6-time All-Star has had a picture-perfect start to this new campaign. Playing for over 37 MPG, the 2013 ROTY has managed to put up a staggering 33.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

Dame this season: 33.3 PPG

5.5 RPG

5.5 APG

50/40/92% 4-0. pic.twitter.com/GFsIowWZ9k — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 25, 2022

The 11-year veteran is the only player in the entire league to score 100+ points while shooting the ball at 50/40/91.7 splits.

Players with 100+ points on 50/40/90% shooting to start this season: 1. Damian Lillard End of list.#MuseTakeover @BlazersMuse pic.twitter.com/QfwqoX9099 — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 25, 2022

The Blazers will continue to play at the Moda Center for three more clashes – the Heat, the Rockets, and the Grizzlies. It would be very interesting to see just how long their unexpected winning streak goes on.

