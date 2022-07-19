Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie O’Neal have $435 million between them and a cordial agreement

Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie O’Neal are enjoying their lives after their divorce, but they continue to be involved as co-parents to their children in a positive way.

Shaq is an ambitious man. The four-time NBA champion has been through a lot in his personal life, but he remains outspoken and calm on the outside.

As the executive producer and cast member of Basketball Wives, Shaunie O’Neal has carved out her own niche. O’Neal’s ex-wife refused to be defined by her husband’s superstar status and famous surname.

O’Neal and Shaunie tied the knot at the Beverly Hills Hotel in December 2002. They had five children during their relationship, one of whom is from O’Neal’s previous relationship.

Update: Video Footage & Audio Shaquill O’Neal shares that he was at fault for his divorce from Shaunie O’Neal. Shaq said “I wasn’t protecting her and wasn’t protecting the vows”#shaquilloneal #shaunieoneal pic.twitter.com/DJD1K4FUhn — Media On Blast (@mediaonblast) April 19, 2022

They divorced after five years of marriage. They reconciled shortly after, however. The reconciliation would be short-lived. O’Neal filed for divorce in 2009, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Shaq’s multiple affairs during their marriage were later revealed to be the cause of their divorce

When it comes to co-parenting with her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, Shaunie O’Neal has found the perfect balance.

Shaunie Nelson Discusses Her Relationship with Shaquille O’Neal and Their Parenting Roles

Shaunie O’Neal, star of Basketball Wives, has a great relationship with Shaq. Tamron Hall of The Tamron Hall Show interviews the celebrity mom about how she co-parents with her ex-husband.

Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me’arah are the couple’s four children, while Shaunie has a son, Myles, from a previous relationship and Shaq has a daughter, Tahirah, with his former girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh.

O’Neal and Shaunie Nelson have four children together, as well as one from Nelson’s previous relationship. The couple had been married for seven years when they had to divorce for personal reasons.

However, they’ve begun to enjoy their co-parenting responsibilities, which puts things in a different light. There are no feelings about reconciliation, but both O’Neal and Shaunie are committed to being there for their children.

“We have a fantastic co-parenting relationship. Seriously, it took us a long time to get there, and it was not an easy journey, but once there, I think we felt comfortable being honest with each other and sharing what was going on in our lives and personal lives to a certain extent,” Shaunie noted

Things appear to be going well between Shaquill O’Neal and Shaunie Nelson at the moment. The couple respects and supports each other’s emotions.

