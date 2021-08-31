“FIX THIS NOW!”: Twitter reacts as the NBA 2K22 trailer features Luka Doncic snatching Paul George’s ankles with the most disrespectful crossover ever

NBA Twitter reacts in all types of ways as NBA 2K22’s trailer is dropped by the company on Twitter

The trailer for the upcoming NBA 2K22 just dropped. And we won’t lie, it is absolutely incredible.

As most trailers for the game do, the video primarily focuses on showing off some of the game’s biggest stars in Luka Doncic, LaMelo Ball, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and many, many more.

If you haven’t checked out this incredible trailer already, we have it right here for you. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

#NBA2K22 Gameplay is here 🔥 Check out our newest Courtside Report tomorrow with a lot more gameplay details. Pre-order Now ➡️ https://t.co/vvOEdFYrzu pic.twitter.com/gkSO5xG01m — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 30, 2021

As you can tell already, we absolutely love the trailer. However, it seems not everyone in the NBA community agrees with us. In fact, there are quite a few that have even found some eye-popping issues within it.

Strap in, because you’re going to want to see this.

NBA Twitter finds some embarrassing mistakes made during the trailer for NBA 2K22

As with most things in this world, the trailer isn’t exactly perfect. Don’t get us wrong, we still think it functions as a pretty incredible hype video. However, some of these mistakes are a bit too glaring, even for us.

So, with that being said, let’s get right down to these eagle-eyed reactions on Twitter.

Lonzo is not on the Pelicans…..😂 pic.twitter.com/HPGj9fmql9 — vperczv (@vperczv) August 30, 2021

His hand is in the ball cmon 2k pic.twitter.com/CLEtd13Fjg — Danny Lino (@DannyLino17) August 30, 2021

This got me worry about the defense. The defender was close to him and he still did a 360 dunk with one hand on his head. pic.twitter.com/qlsfOHiI2u — TheHumanBeast809 (@TheHumanBeast_) August 31, 2021

They got glitches in the trailer bro 💀 pic.twitter.com/qPJKlF2DlS — JJG “LUKA OWNS TRAE” (@JJ_GREEN16) August 30, 2021

Mistakes aside though, we do think the concept for this trailer was a very attractive one. Putting splashes of the greats some of these players are compared to during the trailer could have been a slight risk, given how extreme fans can be on NBA Twitter.

However, we must say it came out incredibly well. And we hope this is a sign of things to come in the game as well.

