After $191,000,000 FA Splurge, Stephen A Smith Believes ‘No.2’ LeBron James Will Finally Lead Lakers to Conference Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers have made an astounding splash in free agency, with a spending spree amounting to a staggering $191,000,000. Their aggressive pursuit of talent has set the stage for what could be a highly competitive 2023-24 season. The Lakers’ ambitions burn brightly as they draw motivation from the disappointment of falling short against the Denver Nuggets in last season’s Western Conference Finals. However, amidst the lingering disappointment, there is renewed hope. In this context, esteemed sports analyst Stephen A. Smith has expressed his unwavering belief in ‘No.2 of all-time’ LeBron James‘ ability to lead the Lakers to the coveted Conference Finals.

The Lakers’ bold moves in free agency have sparked a whirlwind of discussions and analysis within the basketball world. Retaining key players and adding new faces has fueled anticipation for the upcoming season. Fans and media alike find themselves immensely intrigued by the magnitude of the Lakers’ acquisitions, although the true impact of these signings is yet to be determined.

Stephen A. Smith’s Optimism and the Lakers’ Improvements

Stephen A. Smith, renowned for his astute basketball analysis, shares a profound belief in LeBron James’ capability to elevate the Lakers to the Conference Finals. Smith boldly declares James as the second-greatest player in basketball history, acknowledging his unmatched talent and leadership.

Moreover, Smith commends the Lakers’ emphasis on continuity and the importance of retaining crucial players. The team’s commitment to preserving their core has not gone unnoticed, with Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and D’Angelo Russell playing vital roles in the Lakers’ future endeavors.

Smith explains, “Number two all-time in the history of basketball, that would be LeBron James, okay? That’s what I have. I’m not going to doubt that he’s going to be ready for this upcoming season.”

Furthermore, Smith praises the Lakers’ acquisitions, particularly the addition of Gabe Vincent. Vincent’s presence elevates the team’s backcourt play, further strengthening their chances of success in the upcoming season. Smith believes that while the Lakers may still require an additional big man, their continuity and the elevated guard play make them formidable opponents for any team in the Western Conference.

Addressing Historical Weaknesses and Adding Youthful Energy

In recent years, the Lakers have grappled with a dearth of reliable wing players, often relying heavily on their bigs and guards. However, the team’s focus in the current offseason has been to rectify this issue. The Lakers’ new additions not only address their historical struggles but also inject athleticism, youth, and an infusion of energy into the team.

The return of Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, and the acquisition of Jaxson Hayes and Taurean Prince signify a significant step forward in bolstering the Lakers’ wing depth. Gabe Vincent’s presence and the team’s enhanced perimeter shooting position them to create matchup challenges for their opponents, bolstering their playmaking options. The Lakers’ newfound versatility, athleticism, and youthful energy make them a more dynamic and formidable force on the court.

However, it is worth noting that Stephen A. Smith points out a potential gap in the Lakers’ lineup—an additional backup big man. While the team has made remarkable strides in addressing various areas, securing further frontcourt support could be a crucial element for their success.