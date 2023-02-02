After Dennis Rodman’s Suicide Attempt in 1993, Pistons Management Wanted to Send The Worm to the ‘Hospital’

Dennis Rodman is likely the most unique athlete in league history. His personality is one of a kind and his court antics were never seen before or since. But being a rarity in a world governed by the myth of normalcy is difficult. You are crucified for being yourself. Dennis was a victim of this.

He was pushed to the point where on some level, something in him cracked. It got to the point where Rodman considered suicide. The plan was to head to Pistons’ parking and use a gun. Fortunately, he fell asleep at the wheel.

In 1993, Dennis Rodman almost killed himself in the Pistons parking lot. The incident sparked a rebirth that turned him into one of the wildest athletes ever. pic.twitter.com/VhzuAtPquU — Cycle (@bycycle) May 13, 2018

In the aftermath, Dennis Rodman emerged prepared to take on the world. He had changed and become edgier. But the Pistons thought the trauma of what had happened still lingered. They suggested therapy but Dennis disagreed with their suggestion.

Dennis Rodman succumbed to Detroit Pistons’ demands

In his book Bad As I Wanna Be, Dennis Rodman revealed how anxious the Pistons were after his suicide attempt. He confessed how they wanted to send him to the hospital. When he refused and told them he was okay, they pushed him to take therapy.

Rodman assured them he was fine and had no need for therapy. However, Pistons kept pestering him. He finally caved in and gave therapy a shot. He claimed that when he finally went to see the therapist, even the therapist thought everything was okay with him.

He wrote: “Pistons thought differently. They wanted to put me in the hospital. They wanted to give me some time off. They thought I’d gone way off the deep end. When they told me about going to the hospital, I said, “Nah. I’m cool, bro. It was no big deal.” They said they at least wanted me to see a psychiatrist, so I did that. Right away, that morning. We talked about what I had done and why I’d done it. We talked about the things that were running through my head, and why I thought this life was pulling me apart. 1 told him the whole story and how I took care of it. This went on for a while, and finally, the psychiatrist looked up at me and said, “There’s nothing wrong with you.” “I know that,” I said. ”There’s nothing wrong with me at all.”

Rodman’s divorce from Annie Bakes was the trigger to his collapse

His Turbulent marriage with Annie Bakes is what actually pushed him to the edge. In his book, Dennis confessed that his troubled marriage led to Bakes manipulating their daughter Alexis against him.

He also believed that she took her away from him. The culmination of losing the presence of his daughter Alexis and his divorce is what caused that unfortunate collapse in 1993.

