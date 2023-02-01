“I’m Overrated!”: Kevin Durant Becomes Unimaginably Honest After Being Asked on Underwhelming 55-point Career-High

Kevin Durant is unquestionably one of the greatest players of all time, if not the greatest. Yes, the man came into the league with a lot of gifts. His 6’10” frame is always a nice asset to have. And as you might expect, unmatched dexterity at the size sure doesn’t hurt.

And as if all that wasn’t enough, the man his a jumper that couldn’t be more velvety smooth if he tried. Pair that with his inside game, and you have a player with the potential to be the GOAT, at least the greatest scorer of all time.

And yet, his career high isn’t eye-brow raising at all. Sure, a 55-point night isn’t bad by any stretch of the imagination. But, is it the highest number the Slim Reaper should be related to?

Perhaps not. But why?

Well, when a fan asked the man this question, his response was beyond hilarious.

What did the fan ask Kevin Durant on Twitter?

As we mentioned prior, Kevin Durant’s career-high is puzzling, to say the least.

To know the answer to this mystery, fans have often gone to other fans. In some cases, they’ve even gone to some analysts, who have given their 2 cents on the matter.

But, on a recent occasion, one individual decided to go right to the source, Kevin Durant himself.

@KDTrey5 yo how come you never scored 60 before — . (@Ergilll) February 1, 2023

To be fair to the fan, there seems to be no real disrespect attached to the question. No, they only seem curious.

Now, KD could’ve cured their need to know with a simple answer. But, why do that when you can do something so much better?

Kevin Durant gives a simple statement to the fan about his career-high

In the past, Kevin Durant has shown that he doesn’t give a damn. He will say whatever he wants to, whether fans like it or not.

Now sure, sometimes it can come off as a bit abrasive. However, on this occasion, it’s just the funniest thing an NBA player has done in a long time.

I’m overrated — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 1, 2023

Before the haters pump their fists in the air, the man is obviously joking.

But, what do you think? Is the Slim Reaper truly overrated?

