After Failed $202,000 Bid, Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance Mercedes’ Goes Up for Sale at ‘Fabled Price’

Michael Jordan has amassed a net worth of more than $2 billion. With that kind of generational wealth, the Bulls legend has been able to feed his interests heartily. As a result of this, he has a world-renowned car collection which includes the likes of the Ferrari 512TR, the Porsche 993 Turbo S, and Aston Martin DB7 Volante among countless more luxury vehicles. Of his many cars, ‘His Airness’ sold the most famous one a few years ago, the Mercedes Benz S-600 Lorinser, which also featured in ‘The Last Dance’.

After keeping it for a few years, the new owners of the car put it up for auction. However, due to some very off-beat issues, the car couldn’t be sold. So, instead of trying to auction it off once again, they have chosen to pander to Jordan fans, and will now sell the storied vehicle for just $23.

The previous owners were looking to $100,000 of their money back by selling Jordan’s famous vehicle when they had initially put it up for auction. However, much to their surprise, the bids quickly got up to $202,000. Unfortunately, when it came time to pay up, the highest bidder was revealed to lack the money needed to buy the car, as per ‘Autoevolution‘. As 0ne might expect, this failed in the auction.

Michael Jordan’s Famous ‘Last Dance’ Mercedes will be sold through a lottery

If put on auction for the second time, Michael Jordan’s Mercedes would undoubtedly fetch a large amount. However, as mentioned prior, the current owners are preparing to list it on ‘Whatnot‘, a social marketplace.

As per Yahoo, this will not be an auction. Instead, participants will be asked to enter into a lottery-esque system on the mobile app. From here, a lucky winner will be chosen, who will have a chance to buy the luxury vehicle for just $23, with the price being a nod to the Bulls legend’s iconic jersey number.

Fans will have a chance to attend the drop from anywhere in the world. However, those who attend the event and are unable to win it will still get to see the storied vehicle in person. A site for sore eyes too, considering the vehicle is loaded up with the most premium features available from when it was bought in 1995.

The vehicle’s exterior is a metallic dark blue in color and has a wide-body kit along with chrome, monobloc wheels by Lorinser. Its interiors are arguably more impressive, with the car containing a car phone with Michael Jordan’s name displayed across the dashboard every time it is turned on. And with the 6-liter V-12 underneath its hood, the car has quite a bit of power to it too.

Michael Jordan recently had an emphatic addition to his car collection

As mentioned earlier on, Michael Jordan’s car collection is already beyond belief. However, the man recently added a car that may be the best in his collection.

Recently Jordan purchased a Hennessy Venom F5 Roadster, a beautiful sports car that retails for $3,500,000. Boasting a top speed of 300 mph, the vehicle is one of just 30 in the world. As you can see in the tweet below by ‘Front Office Sports‘, the Bulls legend got his in what appears to be matte black.

There was possibly no better way to flex his $2 billion net worth. Read all the details of this purchase here.