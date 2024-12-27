“He Missed 2 FTs Which Is Trash”: Kevin Durant Roasts Bradley Beal for His Performance Against the Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns clinched a brilliant 110-100 win against the Nuggets on their Christmas Day matchup in Denver. At the post-game presser, Kevin Durant talked about how well his teammate Bradley Beal played to get them the win. However, after applauding Beal for a job well done, KD hilariously roasted him for missing two free throws.

To start things, Durant highlighted Beal’s performance on the night. The 31-year-old had 27 points, two rebounds, four assists, four steals, and a block on 11/21 shooting from the field. He also shot 3/7 from the three-point line, but missed 2/4 free throws.

KD said, “Just a great all-around game…He missed two free throws, which is trash, but we’ll take it.”

The 14-time All-Star admitted that Beal did what it took for the Suns to win the game and he deserves all the praise for it. “He’s been like that since he’s been here,” KD continued.

The Suns superstar said “it was incredible to watch” how free Beal was on the floor. And even in situations where the team’s pressure was on his shoulders, he remained calm and got the job done. KD added, “In that 4Q, we played through him, and he took us home.”

Durant praised Beal during his on-court interview after the game as well. He said that Beal was brilliant on both ends of the floor and “this is his game tonight…I feel like he should be giving this interview right now.”

Beal has had a decent season so far, but he wasn’t producing game-winning performances earlier. Ever since Devin Booker has gone out with a left groin strain, Beal has upped his game a notch and has been brilliant in the last four outings.

Bradley Beal trade rumors

The trade market has been buzzing with rumors regarding Jimmy Butler leaving Miami. One of the top preferred destinations for Butler has been the Phoenix Suns, which has made Bradley Beal a part of the trade rumor as well. Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reported, “As for Bradley Beal, sources informed The Republic there still are conversations about a deal with the Miami Heat involving Jimmy Butler.”

However, Beal has a no-trade clause in his contract with the Suns. So, if the Suns want to make space for Butler in their camp, they’ll have to get the blessings of the 31-year-old. Beal’s $50.2 million salary for the 2024-25 season can be used to match Butler’s salary.

However, Beal no longer needs to worry about being put in the trade scenario as Pat Riley has put an end to the rumors. He issued a statement via the official X account for the Heat, “We usually don’t comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches. Therefore, we will make it clear. We are not trading Jimmy Butler.”

With Butler out of the picture, Beal’s place in Phoenix is secure for now.