Taylor Swift Surprises Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa and Daughters with Special ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Merchandise

Siddid Dey Purkayastha
Published

Credits: USA TODAY Sports, Instagram

Taylor Swift released her recent studio album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, two days ago, which has taken the world by storm. On its first day of release in the United States, the album sold over 1.4 million copies. Swift has also released exclusive merchandise alongside her new drop, which includes a digital, CD, and Vinyl copy of the album, along with a bonus track called ‘The Manuscript.’

Many fans know that Taylor Swift has a long-drawn relationship with the Bryant family, especially given her friendship with the late great Kobe Bryant. As a sweet gesture of appreciation to the Bryant family, Swift surprised Vanessa Bryant and her daughters with some of her exclusive TTPD merchandise. Vanessa Bryant uploaded a picture of the same on her Instagram story, thanking Taylor Swift for this kind gesture.

From the looks of it, Taylor’s gift to the Bryant family contains hoodies, vinyl records, and handwritten notes related to the new album. The popular singer-songwriter has continued to maintain a close bond with the family, especially after Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in 2020. She had even gifted Bianka Bryant her hat at the Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles last year.

Kobe Bryant and Taylor Swift have shared some of the sweetest moments together

Kobe Bryant had always been a fan of Taylor Swift and her music. More than that, Bryant considered Swift as one of his closest friends from the music industry. In 2015, when Taylor was performing at Los Angeles, Kobe presented the singer with a banner for the most sold out shows in Staples Center. The concert was attended by 76,000 fans, breaking the venue’s previous record for a solo artist held by Madonna.

In 2021, Kobe’s eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant revealed how she bonded with her father over Taylor Swift’s songs. Natalia described her father as the best girl dad, who would jam along to her playlist and talk about Star Wars with her. She claims to feel more happiness than sadness when it comes to talking about her father, which is indeed the best way to keep her father’s memory alive.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

Siddid Dey Purkayastha

Siddid Dey Purkayastha

