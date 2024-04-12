“It’s Gonna Be Scary”: Zion Williamson’s Rise From Criticism Earns Praise From Pelicans HC

Nov 20, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shakes hands with coach Willie Green against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans capped off a massive victory against the Sacramento Kings, winning 135-123. After the game, Willie Green spoke to reporters where he fielded many questions about his superstar, Zion Williamson. During this time, the head coach was asked about how the young star has fielded all the criticism, and how Green has helped him do so. In response, the 42-year-old said the following, as seen in ‘Pelicans Film Room’s X [Formerly Twitter] post below.

“Number one I believe in the power of prayer. It can go where places I cant. I am always praying for all of our guys… I am here to support him, I am here to serve… It’s gonna be scary and we’re starting to see it”

Zion Williamson and co. have been indeed scary this season. The team currently sits sixth in a very competitive Western Conference, with a record of 48-32, per NBA.com.

The 23-year-old’s points per game, 22.9 points, may seem a bit underwhelming at first, leading many to think that he may not be performing as well as he should. However, the reality of the situation is that he has been on the ball far more this season, and has improved his passing by a country mile. This has shown up in his stats as well, as he is averaging a career-high in his assist numbers at the moment.

Further, he is also having a very healthy season so far, having played 67 games this year, and looking in tip-top shape ahead of the NBA playoffs.

For all the criticism about him being fat, and not taking basketball seriously, the young star has shown that, given time, he has the power to prove just about everyone in the world wrong. If he can keep that kind of energy going, and if Brandon Ingram comes back in time, the New Orleans Pelicans could make some serious noise in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.