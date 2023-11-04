“Against NBA Rules”: Patrick Beverley On Betting $1 Million On ‘WNBA Vs Boys High School Team’ Against Clay Travis

Patrick Beverly recently went off on journalists and OutKick owner, Clay Travis. Travis who had originally made the claim that a state championship boys basketball team could defeat any WNBA team, didn’t sit well with Patrick Beverley. Beverley clapped back at Clay Travis on his podcast the Pat Bev Podcast :

“(Clay Travis) has to be on drugs,” Beverley said. “I don’t give a f**k what he says, they are way more physical than man… I was chasing Aerial Powers (WNBA player on the Minnesota Lynx) through screens and they hit you more, they screen hard. They hold their screens. “It’s a physical a*s game, bro. It’s crazy. These WNBA girls are skilled. You know, as a player you want to watch basketball, that’s first. But you want to actually see, okay, cool like who got a bag, who do this, who do that?“

This statement from Beverly resulted in Travis addressing the NBA player’s comments directly on his show OutKick The Show with Clay Travis. Not only that, but the OutKick owner even tweeted at Beverley saying ” So @patbev21 asked if I’m on drugs for saying a high school state champion team of my choice would beat the WNBA champs. You’re rich, I’m rich, you put $1 million on the WNBA team, I’ll put $1 million on the boys. And let’s play the game.” “.

But in true Bat Bev fashion, the 76’ers guard responded to Travis’s statement on Twitter. Patrick Beverley had to remind him that, “Against NBA rules. But u talk about a Easy Milly “.

Patrick Beverly plays the law card against Travis

Patrick Beverly is completely on the money with his comments. With the ruling in Murphy vs NCAA, the rules around betting in amateur and professional sports completely changed. As of the current NBA Constitution, players have to follow strict guidelines when placing bets. To maintain the integrity of the league, players and other members of an organization are not allowed to bet on any NBA games or any properties of the NBA, like the WNBA and The Summer League.

Not only that but players aren’t allowed to disclose information/ insider trade or maintain business relationships with any bookkeepers. Even rules around receiving awards and gifts are tight, as the NBA wouldn’t want a repeat of the Tim Donaghy scandal.

But in a hypothetical match between a WNBA team and a High School Basketball team, it’s tough not to go with the high school team. Taking the pre-conditions set by Beverly and Travis, a Champion WNBA squad like the Las Vegas Aces, would be facing a nationally ranked team like Montverde Academy. In my opinion, the players on the Aces would be more skilled by the difference in speed and physicality would be too much to handle. If the High School team just plays the ball fast and gets stops and boards, the boys’ team should get a 10-point win over the Aces