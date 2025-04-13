Chad Johnson Uses His $5200 Shannon Sharpe Debt To Challenge Patrick Beverley To A 1v1

Two of the world’s most confident professional athletes had a heated discussion when Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Patrick Beverley debated who would win a 1v1 matchup between the two of them. Both shared their case while Shannon Sharpe observed from the sidelines on Nightcap.

Advertisement

Beverley explained that the only reason he’d be able to handle Johnson on the court isn’t only because he’s a professional basketball player but also because of his mental intensity.

Known as one of the chippiest defenders in the league during his time in the NBA, no one can say Pat Bev doesn’t give his all.

“Not just because you play a different sport or whatever,” Beverley told the former NFL receiver. “That’s not the case. It’s the case that I will die out there before I lose. Are you willing to do that?” he questioned with wide eyes.

But Ochocinco wasn’t taken aback by Beverley’s passionate sentiment. Instead, he shared that he has his own things he’s willing to die over, so this would be nothing new for him.

“I’m willing to die about a lot of things… Let me tell you something, Pat. I owe [Sharpe] $5,200, right? I ain’t pay Unc in about seven months because I’m willing to die ’bout that $5,200,” Johnson responded with a laugh.

The Cincinnati Bengals legend has never been one to lack faith in his abilities, believing he’d be able to handle the 12-year NBA veteran on his own despite not playing organized basketball since high school. He claimed that he averaged over 50 points per game in high school but could only play football after being kicked out of his old school.

Johnson even offered to give Beverley a handicap to begin the game. “I’ll spot you five to 11,” he said to a shocked Pat Bev. “Who, me? Nah. Nah,” Beverley responded in disbelief.

The pair then discussed the importance of both physical and mental conditioning on the court, prompting Ochocinco to boast about his recent soccer endeavors.

The two went back and forth about who was better conditioned, but eventually agreed to disagree. When it comes to a debate over who would win between two uber-confident athletes, there’s no way to make a verdict unless the game is actually played out.

Chad Johnson is used to being in debt to Shannon Sharpe

This isn’t the first time Johnson has shared that he owes Shannon Sharpe money. While five figures is just a drop in the bucket for the Hall of Fame tight end, it makes it even more humorous that Ochocinco refuses to pay up when he definitely has the funds available.

Ochocinco owed a few grand to Sharpe once again after his Bengals failed to make last season’s NFL Playoffs. “You owe me a $1000 on top of the $3000 you already owe me. Now, I want you to run me my money. I told you, Ocho, I don’t want to bet you. I want $4000,” Sharpe demanded.

This debt became even more pronounced when Ocho posed with his new Lamborghini. Sharpe wasn’t cool with it and hilariously reacted to the image on Twitter.

But even after Sharpe’s warning on Twitter, it doesn’t appear his tab with Sharpe will fully be cashed out anytime soon.