“Genuinely Had No Idea”: Kate Martin Discusses Her Famous Moment From 2024 WNBA Draft Night With Sue Bird

The 2024 WNBA Draft marked the year Caitlin Clark officially entered the WNBA. But another prominent storyline came from her college teammate at Iowa, Kate Martin, who didn’t have a clue she would hear her name called.

Advertisement

All the hype that night centered on Clark, who was the projected top overall pick. It was a foregone conclusion that the Indiana Fever would select her, so Clark invited teammates Gabbie Marshall, Jada Gyamfi and Martin to be with her for the WNBA Draft experience.

Martin and Marshall had both finished their final season of collegiate basketball as well. Marshall had already determined not to pursue a career in basketball, but Martin was open to the possibility of a WNBA career. Unfortunately, she didn’t receive an invite to the draft.

Since her name was missing from many mock draft lists, Martin believed she wouldn’t hear her name called. “In mock drafts, I was like late third round, and I had only seen one mock draft with my name,” Martin said on Bird’s Eye View with Sue Bird.

Since Martin had none of the obligations that came with being an expected draftee, she used that time to explore New York City with Marshall and Gyamfi. She had no inkling that her life would change forever in the next few days.

The 2024 WNBA Draft night came around, and the three girls came dressed to impress. Despite outside claims suggesting Martin’s outfit proved she knew about her eventual selection, she insists that wasn’t the case. “I just dressed up to dress up nice like I was going to a nice event. I didn’t want to look like a scrub,” Martin said.

That was a smart decision because Martin’s wildest dreams began to unfold before her very eyes. Leading up to the Las Vegas Aces’ 18th pick in the draft, cameras started making their way to her seat. The reality quickly set in that she was about to reap the reward of her years of hard work. She still can’t wrap her head around the moment.

“For all the people who think I actually knew, I genuinely had no idea,” Martin said. Her reaction to her name being called is priceless.

Kate Martin attended the WNBA draft to support Iowa teammate Caitlin Clark. Today, she made the final roster for the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. (via @AliyahFun) pic.twitter.com/ukDX1DspD5 — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) May 13, 2024

Martin played one season for the Aces. Ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, the Golden State Valkyries selected her with the sixth pick in the expansion draft. She has shown signs of the player she was at Iowa with this more significant role at Golden State.