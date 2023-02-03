“Kawhi Leonard Has to Give the Shot Up!”: Skip Bayless Berates the Klaw for Horrible Sequence Against Giannis Antetokounmpo

Skip Bayless, who has frequently targeted and berated LeBron James over his career, has now questioned Kawhi Leonard over the two-time NBA champion’s abject decision-making.

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied his third 50-point game in the last 30 days as the Greek Freak decimated the Los Angeles Clippers with 54 points and 19 rebounds. A decisive double-double.

Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers sustained a colossal defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks last night. The franchise was leading by up to 21 points at a certain period in the game, only to collapse at the last blow of the whistle by a point.

Poor scoring nights from the talisman, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard summed up the Clippers’ fortunes. Providing his analysis of the game, controversial basketball analyst Skip Bayless laid into Leonard for his substandard decision-making, which proved too costly for the Clippers.

Skip Bayless admonishes Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has undoubtedly certified himself as a distinctive clutch scorer of his generation. The Klaw has been an unstoppable force during the closing moments of games, more often than not.

That said, the six-time ‘All-Star’ dropped the ball on this occasion. In the final moments of the game between the Bucks and Clippers, Leonard had missed shots, which proved costly. Leonard’s poor shot selection and decision-making proved vital for the Bucks’ victory.

Speaking about his performance, Bayless was sure to speak his mind and let Leonard know his thoughts.

Bayless tweeted:

“I admire Kawhi for continuing to take all the big shots. But his line-drive jumper was so off that at some point he needed to get Norman Powell the ball. He was the only Clipper with a hot hand. He could’ve brought this game home.”

Bayless’ tweet conveyed the right message, for Norman Powell was the undisputed star of the night for the Clippers. Powell had an extremely efficient game, making nine of his 16 attempts and tallying 26 points. Yet, he wasn’t provided the opportunity to close the game.

Kawhi Leonard had an abysmal night from the floor, to say the least. The 31-year-old shot 27.1% from the field, converting 7 of his 29 attempts. His compatriot, Paul George, had a bad day in the office as well, as the former Oklahoma City Thunder star tallied 16 points on 6/16 shooting.

Will the All-Star duo bring home the Clippers’ first NBA championship?

Since their advent in 2019, the pair have not lived up to the expectation surrounding them. Apart from the 2020 NBA playoffs, the team hasn’t displayed any significant desire to clinch championships.

Not to mention, injuries have indeed taken a massive toll on their two stars, who have been rendered incapable of playing from time to time.

With the duo currently in their fourth year with the organization, it wouldn’t be an overcomplication to state that this might be their final opportunity to fight for an NBA ring side by side. The odds of George and Leonard splitting up are enhancing day by day.

