“Steph Curry channels prime Michael Jordan with his 3-1 legacy on the line”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors brush past Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets

Steph Curry says goodnight to Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets take the L as the Golden State Warriors stroll to the second round

Recording his 49th game with 30 points and 5 threes, Steph Curry took over in the fourth quarter to lead the Warriors past the line. He did not falter one bit as he channeled prime Michael Jordan with his 3-1 legacy on the line.

Most playoff games with 5+ threes: 49 — Steph Curry

49 — Next two players combined pic.twitter.com/xx5a2uWqYE — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 28, 2022

The Warriors faced tough competition from the Nuggets and particularly Nikola Jokic, who was on fire tonight. The lead for the Dubs came late in the fourth, courtesy of one Gary Payton Jr.

The Warriors will now face the winner of the series between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.

Steph Curry closeout game: 30 PTS

5 REB

5 AST He finally earned that starting spot. pic.twitter.com/n4MNfBTkmt — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 28, 2022

Steph Curry says goodnight and tucks Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets to bed with a clutch layup!

It must have been past bedtime for Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets as Steph was quick to say good night. His clutch layup sealed the win for the Warriors.

Wardell Stephen Curry II pic.twitter.com/gdH7D5bmqW — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 28, 2022

The 4-1 win means they have at least a few days of rest before the conference semifinals. The Warriors have been looking lethal all playoffs. They will look to carry this form deep and try and win their 4th championship during the Steph Curry era.

