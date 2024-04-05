Ahead of Final 4, Draymond Green Recalls Career-High 34-Point Outing vs Gonzaga

Before coming into the NBA, Draymond Green played four seasons of college basketball for Michigan State’s team. Green was inspired to choose MSU after watching his aunt, Annette Babers, emerge as a star for Michigan State’s women’s basketball team. During his tenure at Michigan State, Green became an elite rebounder and averaged 11 boards per game in his senior year.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Green’s best play of his college career came during his final season at Michigan. On December 10, 2011, he posted a career-high 34 points against Gozanga while adding two rebounds, three assists, and three steals to seal the deal. He scored 10 out of 13 field goal attempts while also making 4 out of 5 three-pointer attempts during that game.

Advertisement

Reminiscing those early days, Green reposted highlights of his career-high college game on his Instagram story, originally posted by ‘collegeballmixtapes’, just ahead of this season’s NCAA Tournament’s Final 4 matchups.

In the video, the veteran Warriors forward pulled several jump shots, nailing from behind the arc, and scoring from the free throw line and inside the paint to achieve this landmark. In the caption to his IG story, Green wrote, “Throwback Young Green.”

During his college career, Green appeared in 145 games over four seasons at MSU and averaged 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.24 steals per game. He had a decent 46.7% field goal percentage, shooting 36.1% of his threes and 68.7% from the foul line. He finished his college career by recording three triple-doubles, ranking second only to Magic Johnson in the MSU Spartans’ history.

What to anticipate from the Final 4 matchups of the NCAA Tournament?

We are just a day away from all the exciting matchups between the Final 4 teams of the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament. The UConn Huskies are slated to face the Alabama Crimson Tide for their next matchup, while Purdue will be contesting against NC State for a place in the Finals game of the men’s tournament on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Final 4 for the women’s tournament will feature the Iowa Hawkeyes going head-to-head against the UConn Huskies on Friday, while South Carolina will take on NC State for a spot in the tournament Finals. The Iowa Hawkeyes are perhaps the favorites to win the women’s tournament, given the impeccable rise of Caitlin Clark in the NCAA over her past four seasons playing college ball.