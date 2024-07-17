“Ain’t Did S*** All Day”: A’ja Wilson Annoyed with Teammates for Taking Pictures with Usher After Loss to Sky

The Michelob ULTRA Arena was ecstatic after Usher was seen sitting on the sidelines of the Las Vegas Aces-Chicago Sky contest. However, the Aces players failed to commemorate the occasion with a win as they fell to the Sky 85-93, snapping a four-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Aces centerpiece A’ja Wilson seemed livid at the end of the contest after seeing her teammates taking photos with the R&B star despite such an underwhelming display on the hardwood.

The Aces would’ve loved to enter the mid-season All-Star and Olympic break on a winning note. However, on the back of Chennedy Carter’s 34-point performance and Angel Reese’s 13-point double-double, the Sky snatched a tough road win. On the other hand, only two Aces players ended the game with double-digit scores apart from Wilson’s 28-point showing.

Seeing her teammates display no remorse agitated the 27-year-old hooper. She called out the Aces players clicking pictures with Usher.

“They ain’t did s*** all day, but they wanna take a motherf***ing picture with Usher,” Wilson was heard complaining.

Soon after her comment, Wilson did spend some time with the celebrity as well. The two-time MVP presented the artist with her jersey and also indulged in a short conversation.

However, Wilson is also partly responsible for bringing Usher to the contest.

After winning the 2022 WNBA championship, A’ja urged the songwriter to attend their celebrations during the postgame press conference.

“Usher, I better see you, Usher. I’m not playing with you,” A’ja had said.

Unfortunately, he was not able to find his way to the 2022 championship celebrations or the celebrations for the 2023 championship. However, Usher made sure he compensated by inviting the Aces to his concert.

“A’ja Wilson, I got your message. I see you, I hear you. Couldn’t be at the parade but I wanted to send this out to you to say congratulations… I wanted to invite you to come see the show, come see me do it ‘My Way’ in Vegas,” the Grammy award-winning artist said.

A’ja and Co. did take up the offer and seemed to have a great time.

While a third straight title will certainly be one of their goals, the Aces will also be determined to get Usher at their championship parade this time around.