“Ain’t No Party Like a Diddy Party”: LeBron James’ IG Live With Sean Combs Goes Viral Amid Feds’ Raid

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has steered clear of off-the-field controversies since his rise to stardom as a teenager, but he may have finally slipped up. An old Instagram livestream from 2020 featuring James and rapper Sean Combs, better known as ‘P Diddy’, surfaced on social media, and in the clip, the four-time MVP praises the three-time Grammy winner’s parties, saying,

“Ay. Everybody knows, ain’t no party like a Diddy party.”

James also brought his son Bronny on the live stream, which Diddy hosted to raise money for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While James’ comment was considered innocuous, it has resurfaced and gone viral due to shocking allegations against Diddy. In the last two months, the rapper has been hit with multiple sexual assault lawsuits and has been accused of soliciting sex workers and trafficking underage girls.

In the court filings, he has also been accused of running a “sex trafficking venture” with the help of associates and his son, Justin Combs. Homeland Security raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami as part of the investigation into the sex trafficking accusations. Diddy also allegedly hosted parties with alcohol bottles laced with date rape drugs.

James’ comment suggests he has attended at least one party hosted by the rapper, a controversial development given the circumstances. If the shocking allegations are proven true, the Lakers superstar’s squeaky-clean reputation will be dealt a massive blow. James is among only a few NBA superstars who have never been involved in a major scandal. However, that could change given the seriousness of the allegations against Diddy.

NBA fans call out LeBron James after clip with P Diddy surfaces online

NBA fans on X[formerly called Twitter] reacted quickly to the clip featuring James and Diddy. One fan claimed that the account owner who posted the clip should watch out for the Lakers superstar’s security team hunting him down.

Another fan claimed that James being revealed as one of the celebrities who attended the rapper’s parties is only the tip of the iceberg, as more famous names will be accused of committing heinous acts.

One fan opined that more names should be made public, and nobody, even James, should be immune to the consequences of partaking in the alleged acts committed at Diddy’s parties.

James has been a household name for over two decades but has never been involved in a scandal that would affect people’s perception of his character. However, the nature of the allegations against Diddy and James’ friendship with him will certainly raise questions. The Lakers superstar has never allowed his detractors to call him out for his actions outside the court, but that could change soon.