“Ain’t no way this the same Kemba Walker you benched, right?!”: Jamal Crawford taunts Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau after the star’s emphatic performance vs Pistons

Former NBA star Jamal Crawford reacts as Kemba Walker puts in an incredible performance to force a Knicks win vs Pistons

Tom Thibodeau doesn’t look like the smartest person in the world right now, does he?

The man kept Kemba Walker out of his lineup for a very long time, after blaming him for the team’s abysmal defense at the time. And the worst part is, not only was the team still losing games during that stretch, but their defensive miscues were still atrocious, even with Walker sitting on the sidelines.

Frankly, we’re a little bit annoyed that the only reason Thibs even went to Kemba, is because the only other guard he had available to him initially, was Alec Burks. And now, the man is continuing to show the world why the Knicks head coach was so disastrously wrong about him.

Against the Pistons, the man had 21 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal, while shooting 38.1% from the field, and 33.3% from three.

Now we will admit, his efficiency doesn’t paint the best picture. But, the shots he did make, came at absolutely crucial times. Whenever the Pistons threatened to take the lead, Walker consistently hit a big shot to silence them, effectively making New York that much more comfortable in the lead. And while Tom Thibodeau still may not realize what kind of player he has in his hands, it seems Jamal Crawford does.

The former NBA star watched the game’s proceedings for himself. And let’s just say, he had a very bold take to make right after.

Also Read: Iman Shumpert reveals the Cavs’ locker room mentality during their Finals battles with the Warriors

Jamal Crawford taunts Tom Thibodeau on Twitter after Kemba Walker’s amazing performance for the Knicks

Jamal Crawford is one of those former NBA players that isn’t a fan of holding his tongue. And frankly, we’re big fans of his for it.

Given the performances Walker was putting up, we were waiting for when the former sixth man of the year would air out his opinion on the matter. And recently, he did so in splendid fashion, on Twitter.

No way, no f’n way.. this can’t be the same Kemba who had 9-10 straight Dnp’s, out here helping them win games.. NO WAY! 🧐 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) December 22, 2021

Usually, we’d lean towards giving people the benefit of the doubt in situations such as this. However, not only did Tom Thibodeau get it all wrong, but he also put Kemba Walker’s entire NBA career in jeopardy.

When you make that kind of decision, you’d better be right. And if you aren’t… well then you’re going to hear about it from all directions.

Also Read: Iman Shumpert reveals the reason behind LeBron James flopping during games