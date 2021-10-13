“Ain’t nobody flying at me for my three-point shot!”: Russell Westbrook hilariously roasts himself while talking about the new rule changes introduced by the NBA

Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook gives a hilarious reply to a question regarding the latest rule changes to foul drawing

It doesn’t take a genius, or even really a committed NBA fan to know that Russell Westbrook isn’t exactly the greatest shooter of all time.

The man’s best three-point shooting season, had him scoring at a clip of 34.3% from deep, which was way back in the 2016-17 season. That percentage isn’t atrocious per se, to be fair. However, having that as your best season? That just might be.

Coming to present day, things haven’t really gotten any better for the Brodie. In the Lakers’ recent preseason game against the Warriors, he shot just 3 of 9 from the field, and 1 of 3 from beyond the arc.

However, one of those three-pointers attempted could have been called as a foul… or at least it would have been last season.

Russ was later asked about the incident after the game, and how will it affect him in trying to adjust to the new rules. And to it, the player had a hilariously self-aware response, as well as, perhaps a subtle warning to the better three-point shooters in the league.

Russell Westbrook reveals the funny reason behind why the new rule changes won’t affect him too much

Most of us in the NBA community, if not all of us have made fun of Russell Westbrook’s broken jump shot at some point or another. Even with that in mind though, we probably won’t ever get over the man doing it himself.

Don’t know what we’re talking about? Well, take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

great answer from Russ when he was asked about adjusting to the new no jumping into defenders to draw fouls rule and what he thought when he didnt get the call tonight. pic.twitter.com/RDXkxk0jSw — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 13, 2021

You love to see it.

Jokes aside though, the man isn’t wrong.

At the end of the day, Russ’s game doesn’t exactly revolve around his three-point shot. But, for the players that rely on it as their weapon of choice, such as Stephen Curry, James Harden, and Trae Young, things could be different.

These players are just as infamous for their foul drawing, as they are for their shooting. But, despite all their success so far, or perhaps because of it, things might change for them very, very soon.

