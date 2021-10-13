“That’s my rebound LeBron James, f**k outta here!”: Carmelo Anthony comes up with an absolutely hilarious highlight during the Lakers’s preseason game vs the Warriors

Lakers star Carmelo Anthony comes up with a hilarious moment early on during preseason game against the Warriors

The Lakers and the Warriors have finally started their much-anticipated preseason game. And, despite Stephen Curry and Draymond Green sitting this one out, so far, Golden State has managed to keep the big three at bay incredibly well.

If we’re being honest, given how intense and competitive this match has been, it looks nothing like a preseason game. And we absolutely love it!

But, intensity isn’t the only thing we have gotten out of this matchup.

Much like us, Carmelo Anthony has been very excited for this game in the last few weeks. And well, let’s just say that fact showed up in the most hilarious way possible.

Let’s get into it.

“F**k outta here!”: Carmelo Anthony hilariously claims a defensive rebound before anyone else on the Lakers can

Let’s cut the guy some slack, he is 37-years-old after all.

Still, we can’t help but laugh at this clip. Take a look.

Hey, you’ve to pad your stats somehow, right?

Jokes aside though, this game has been a blast so far. As things stand, we are early in the 3rd quarter. The score is at 59-70 in the lead.

As things stand, the Lakers have picked up quite a bit of momentum. However, given how many times the lead has changed hands between the two teams already, it looks like this game could just come down to the very end.

And we will be looking forward to every second of it.

