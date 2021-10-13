“I began my stint with writing when we were building a dynasty”: Klay Thompson talks about releasing an autobiography at the end of his NBA career

Warriors star Klay Thompson reveals his love for journaling the various stages of his life, especially his NBA career. The sniper talks about releasing an autobiography post his pro basketball career.

It would not be wrong to say that Klay Thompson is one of the most liked players in the NBA. The former 3-point contest winner enthralls audiences across the globe with his sniper-like abilities to shoot the ball. Thompson doesn’t engage in any controversies, silently displaying his greatness on the hardwood.

The last two years have been heartbreaking for the 3x NBA champion and his fans alike. Thompson would suffer back-to-back catastrophic injuries ruling him out for two consecutive seasons. However, he has remained optimistic, entertaining his fans with his popular boat rides.

During the recently conducted Warriors media day, Thompson revealed about taking to writing. The Warriors star has been journaling his thoughts for over five years, ever since the Warriors began shaping their dynasty.

“I love to write. I started documenting how I feel on the court. What adversity the team is facing. How I’m feeling mentally,” said Thompson

Thompson’s return to the hardwood is one of the most awaited home-comings in the history of the NBA. The 5x All-Star had a rough phase both physically and mentally, missing two NBA seasons during his prime.

Nonetheless, the Warriors star had always maintained a positive outlook. He recently spoke about the activities he engaged in during his rehab to keep himself optimistic in the process of recovering. One of them being writing.

“I just think when you write down your thoughts on paper, it’s like a decompression method. To be able to read and write is an incredible gift, and I’ve been trying to sharpen my mind in the times where I can’t be my athletic self,” Thompson said.

The 31-year also spoke about some of his all-time favorite books, which included “Be Water, My Friend” by Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee’s daughter, and “Danger Zone” by David Klass. Thompson has also been in talks with Klass to creates a series of the book as well.

Thompson, who is a couple of months away from making a comeback, revealed how he encourages the young guys around him to start journaling their careers.