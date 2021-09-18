“Nikola Jokic goes back to Serbia, drinks beer, rides horses and gets back in shape in 2 weeks”: Michael Porter Jr makes light of Nuggets’ 2021 NBA MVP’s abilities on the JJ Redick Podcast

Michael Porter Jr spills the beans on how Nikola Jokic spends his offseason cooling off after intense play all through the NBA season.

Jokic is as big an enigma as any MVP we’ve ever seen in the NBA. The Serbian 26-year-old center has largely been a non-entity off the court, partly because of his team not being in a traditional big market.

However, he’s an amazing and interesting character with his own quirks, which he often displays off the court. NBA fans were pleasantly surprised to find footage of the 2021 MVP enjoying himself with a horseback ride back home.

Michael Porter Jr opened up about Jokic, his leadership style, his mentality in practice and how he tricked the youngster into underestimating him initially.

Michael Porter Jr thought Mason Plumlee was as good as Nikola Jokic because of their practice showings

Michael Porter Jr was taken aback when he saw how Jokic steps up his game progressively. He recounted his experience of watching Jokic as a rookie in 2018-19 on the JJ Redick Podcast:

“So Jokic when I first met him was fat. Well, the first time I met him, he came in the gym when I first got to Denver. He came to rebound for me a little bit, he’s a good guy. I didn’t know too much about him, cuz I never watched the Nuggets.”

“And he wasn’t as good, he was good, but he wasn’t as good as he is now. I ended up going to training camp, and I’m watching him play, and he’s doing alright. But like Mason Plumlee was doing just as good as Joker so I’m like ‘How does Joker start over Mason Plumlee?'”

“I remember my teammates saying like ‘When he wants to, though, he’ll can score 40 a night. If he didn’t just pass and just wanted to score. So I’m like ‘No way, bro.’ And they said wait till the season starts.”

“I’ve never seen anything like him, just the way he is, like it’s just weird, he’s a weird dude. Just before the game he’s on his phone playing games, you know.”

“I think he’s starting to take his health more seriously, but before that I’ve heard that after the season he just goes back, drinks beer, rides horses and then tries to get in shape a couple of weeks before the season starts.”

