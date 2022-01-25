“Air Jordan whisks Charles Barkley in his private jet”: The Inside the NBA analyst shares a story of Michael Jordan coming to his aid after a bitter loss when he was playing for the Rockets

Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley narrates an engaging story involving Michael Jordan whisking him away in the latter’s private jet.

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan are two of the most iconic NBA superstars of the 90s. Though they had some fierce battles on the hardwood, the two legends shared a close bond off the court. The Chuckster’s ability to spill the truth is something MJ really admired.

It’s ironic how Jordan stood as the roadblock in Barkley’s only opportunity to win a title in 1993. The same season where Sir Charles was the league MVP and made his first and only Finals appearance. Not only did Jordan and the Bulls 3-peat, but his Airness recorded the highest PPG in NBA Finals history.

Both Barkley and Jordan never shied away from taking shots at each other even though it was in public. Something that solidified their bond further. Today, the two HOFs don’t see eye to eye. Nonetheless, their stories are a great source of entertainment for NBA Fans.

During one such interview, Barkley narrated a story of Jordan picking him up in the latter’s private jet.

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were golf buddies.

NBA players taking to golf is no secret, and Barkley and Jordan were prime examples of that. The two MVPs would engage in the royal sport, especially during the off-season. During one such instance, Barkley narrated a story of MJ giving him a ride in his private jet.

“I lost one time, and I was playing for the Rockets. Michael calls me at about 3-4 in the morning. He says ‘what you doing? I said ‘nothing, sitting here sulking because we lost last night’. He said, ‘I’ll pick you up in four hours. I’m coming to get you, we’ll go play some golf, the season is over, you need to get away’. And then four hours later, he picked me up at the private airport right by my house on his private jet.”

Sadly, Barkley and MJ are not friends anymore ever since the TNT analyst criticized Jordan’s way of running the Charlotte Hornets. The Suns legend believed Jordan surrounded himself with only yes men, who didn’t dare to tell the Hornets owner what was wrong.

As hoops fans, we hope the two legends reconcile since who wouldn’t like to watch them spill their locker room stories in a conversation.