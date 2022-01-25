Basketball

“Air Jordan whisks Charles Barkley in his private jet”: The Inside the NBA analyst shares a story of Michael Jordan coming to his aid after a bitter loss when he was playing for the Rockets

"Air Jordan whisks Charles Barkley in his private jet": The Inside the NBA analyst shares an interesting story of Michael Jordan coming to his aid after a bitter loss when he played for the Rockets
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Draymond Green would be out till after the All-Star Game!": Warriors' insider Monte Poole describes the DPOY candidate's injury, suggests he'll be out for 3-4 more weeks
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Air Jordan whisks Charles Barkley in his private jet": The Inside the NBA analyst shares an interesting story of Michael Jordan coming to his aid after a bitter loss when he played for the Rockets
“Air Jordan whisks Charles Barkley in his private jet”: The Inside the NBA analyst shares a story of Michael Jordan coming to his aid after a bitter loss when he was playing for the Rockets

Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley narrates an engaging story involving Michael Jordan…