A’ja Wilson Gets In Trouble With Mother Eva Right After Becoming 1st Player To Score 1000 Points In A WNBA Season

The Las Vegas Aces clinched a solid 84-71 win over the Connecticut Sun and moved closer to jumping up a spot in the standings. The contest was also a significant one for A’ja Wilson who reached the 1,000-point score mark, becoming the only player to achieve this feat in WNBA history.

While her historic 29-point performance from tonight was impressive, Wilson’s social media activities have made it to the headlines. Wilson’s teammates congratulated her in different ways for her accomplishment. Sydney Colson’s method of congratulating the 28-year-old was slightly inappropriate as she used an NSFW comment on X.

The 35-year-old veteran made a raunchy comment, mentioning that the multiple-time MVP now took two “balls” home.

That’s now 2 balls you’ve been able to take home with you this season @_ajawilson22 — Sydney Colson (@SydJColson) September 16, 2024

The use of a sexual innuendo cannot be more evident with the use of the smirk emoji. However, in this context, Colson meant that Wilson took home her second game ball of the season. The first of the two was the ball from the game when she broke the league’s single-season scoring record. The reigning Finals MVP played along with her teammate’s joke with a wild reply.

Just adding another pair https://t.co/bCKQfKp79s — A’ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) September 16, 2024

Seems like the All-Star center forgot that her mother was also present on the social media platform before posting such unfiltered remarks. Inevitably, the tweets reached Eva Wilson’s feed. From what the reaction suggests, the mother was taken aback.

Responding to her mother’s tweet in a matter of few minutes, the two-way star came up with quite a weak excuse – her account had been hacked.

Someone hacked my account mom https://t.co/tQlcsJodZC — A’ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) September 16, 2024

Barring their recent social media interaction, Eva ought to be proud of her daughter. Through a historic season, the 6ft 4″ player has averaged 27 points, 12 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.8 steals per game. Apart from being the frontrunner to win the MVP and DPOY awards for the third time in illustrious her career, Wilson and Co. are looking strong enough to defend their WNBA title.