A’Ja Wilson Unsure About Life After Basketball, Says She Won’t Follow in Dawn Staley or Candace Parker’s Footsteps

A’ja Wilson doesn’t know what she wants to do with her life after basketball. But the 28-year-old knows what she doesn’t want to do. The two-time WNBA champion reflected on her off-court plans during her appearance on ‘The Roommates Show’.

Advertisement

“Yeah, no, I haven’t really given it any thought,” the six-time All-Star said. “I know the basketball is gonna stop bouncing. But for me, I just really focus in on the next generation, like giving them like the foundation to be able to be successful is something that I would love to continue to do when I stop playing.”

Though uncertain about her post-retirement life, A’ja declared firmly that she doesn’t want to follow her former coach Dawn Staley’s athlete-to-coach pipeline. Similarly, she isn’t interested in following in the footsteps of former athletes like Candace Parker, who have turned to broadcasting and commentary after hanging up the boots.

“I know I don’t want to coach, I don’t want to commentate. But other than that, you never know what could happen,” the two-time DPOY added.

Through the ‘A’ja Wilson Foundation’, the reigning WNBA MVP has already supported numerous ventures geared towards the next generation. She has raised awareness around dyslexia too, a learning difficulty that she had to overcome in her early life.

Interestingly, it was Staley who helped the young forward in that regard. During their time with the South Carolina Gamecocks, her former coach encouraged Wilson to read scripture before games, helping her address her learning difficulty.

Candace Parker has also had a impact on A’ja.

Parker’s final few seasons were spent with the Las Vegas Aces, where she supported a third-year A’ja with her ascension to superstardom. “But it was just like 13-year old A’ja saying what, you were my screensaver, I went to Tennessee to see your Jersey retirement, and now, you’re feeding me information and telling me how I can continue to grow this game,” Wilson had said on their time together.

After retiring, Candace took her talents to Turner Sports, where she is an analyst and commentator for ‘NBA on TNT’. Last year, she became the first woman to provide color commentary for an NBA All-Star Game.

Just like Dawn Staley, Candace Parker has left her imprint on the game even after hanging up her jersey. A’ja Wilson is certain that she too wants to leave her mark on the next generation, though she doesn’t want to emulate her former teammate and coach.

For the time being, she can find reassurance in the fact that young forwards like Angel Reese already consider her an inspiration.