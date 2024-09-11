A’ja Wilson’s Mentality of Wearing White T-Shirts Impresses WNBA Legend, Calls Her a “Beast”

A’ja Wilson’s pre-game outfits have been grabbing quite a bit of attention lately. The Las Vegas Aces star has been seen sporting plain white t-shirts while walking into the arena. The Aces star has revealed this to be related to Las Vegas’s sub-par season so far. Since her statement, this attitude of hers has drawn a lot of praise from the basketball community.

WNBA legend Cynthia Cooper became the latest to give Wilson her flowers for her white t-shirt mindset. During an appearance on Mark Jackson’s Come and Talk 2 Me show, Jackson asked Cooper to talk about the historic season that Wilson is having. That immediately brought a smile to her face.

The 61-year-old immediately brought up the Aces star’s attitude of wearing white t-shirts to keep herself grounded. Cooper explained that Wilson likely doesn’t feel like she has reached her peak potential yet. So, she is only looking to improve further on the court before she considers doing anything fancy.

“She [A’ja] is a beast! She is not relying on the past, or, ‘Oh, we won two national championships, or two world championships!’… She’s like, ‘Nah, I’m gonna wear white t-shirts y’all. Because I don’t think I’ve earned the right to get really dressed up.'”

“‘I gotta roll up the sleeves and get back to work.’ That’s the mentality of a winner! The mentality of a champion! The mentality of a player that wants to be great, that hasn’t arrived! She knows she hasn’t arrived,” Cooper added.

A’ja has been playing at an extremely high level so far this season. She is currently averaging 27.5 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 steals, and per game. Yet, there does seem to be a higher level she can reach. And given her attitude, she does seem determined to reach it.

What did A’ja Wilson say about her clothes?

Sports Illustrated recently asked A’ja Wilson about her insistence on wearing a plain white t-shirt ahead of games. In response, she brought up her franchise’s turbulent season so far.

She said,

“I have to want to put on clothes. Right now, where I am, I don’t feel like I deserve to put on clothes… Right now my main focus is just getting wins… So if we start getting a couple wins under our belt, I might pop out and show a little something. Right now, I am digging in the bottom of my T-shirt drawer, and I’m putting on a shirt and I’m getting out.”

Wilson has turned all her attention to the Aces winning more games. Given just how much she can do, there may be nothing but good news on the horizon for the franchise.