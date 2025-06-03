“Akron, This Is for You”: Ja Morant Hilariously Does a LeBron James Impression While Trying His Lobos Tequila

Feb 20, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; sMemphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Ja Morant has received extensive criticism for his off-court actions over the years. After some time remaining silent, Morant has made headlines once again. He visited a local business in Georgia and had some fun. Matter of fact, he showed he provided a glimpse of his humor with a hilarious LeBron James impersonation.

Advertisement

On May 5, 2025, Morant made an appearance at the famous Icebox jewelry store. The Atlanta-based company has become one of the premier jewelry hubs for celebrities. Morant became the most recent star-studded face looking to add more diamonds to his collection.

Morant didn’t expect his time at Icebox to involve any activities outside of shopping. The day happened to be Cinco de Mayo. One of the workers asked Morant if he had any plans to celebrate. The Memphis Grizzlies star revealed that he didn’t. Shortly after, Icebox showed why it stands apart from its competitors.

The employee brought out a bottle of tequila, Mexico’s national drink and drink of choice for Cinco de Mayo. Coincidentally, Icebox staff had brought out the tequila brand of Morant’s leaguemate and fellow superstar, LeBron James.

The brand in question is Lobos 1707. Subsequently, Morant’s eyes lit up. Following his first shot of tequila, he broke out his LeBron impersonation by saying one of James’ most famous quotes.

“Akron, this is for you!” Morant said.

“I’m talking like Bron off the liq, bro!” Ja Morant doing LeBron impressions while drinking LoBos is hilarious pic.twitter.com/P4DC5O9Fcm — Bron’s Best (@LBJsBest) June 2, 2025

That wasn’t the only iconic LeBron phase, he said. Afterwards, he made a hilarious play on words of the famous clip of James from the NBA bubble.

“Ain’t it LeBo? It’s LeBo!” Morant said. He inserted the tequila brand in place of the memorable, “It ain’t our ball?” meme.

Many fans couldn’t hold back their laughter from Morant’s impersonations. One user believes there’s only one way to explain why Morant could imitate James so accurately.

“Ja got that LeBron in him,” a user said on X.

Following drinking the tequila, Morant threw out an excellent question. Morant questioned the medical usability of the liquor, leaving a fan to applaud Morant’s curiosity. “‘That lobos give you longevity’ [Morant’s] asking the right questions,” the user said.

While many have tried to spin Ja in a negative light, it’s nice to see he’s still able to laugh and enjoy his life. The 25 year old star has dealt with injuries, as well as overly long suspensions, but when he’s on the court, he’s amazing. Even when he’s off of it, he’s funnier than he lets on.