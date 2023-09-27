Jimmy Butler’s 7 Year Old Response to ‘No Rear-View Mirrors’ Rumor Resurfaces After ‘Bugatti Confusion’: “I Don’t Need Tickets!”

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler went viral recently for addressing the rising fuel prices in a video. However, the NBA superstar seemed confused as to which luxury car he was driving. Jimmy talked about filling gas in his Bugatti but was seen driving a Rolls Royce. The hilarious video was posted by ‘Brady Hawk’ on Twitter. The tweet also brought back a 7-year-old rumor about not having rear-view mirrors in his car.

Jimmy Butler seems to be feeling the pinch of the rising fuel prices across the country. While filling the fuel tank, he compared the prices to highway robbery. If the rant wasn’t funny enough, the player forgot which one of his cars he had taken out. Here is what Jimmy said:

“Can you all believe it costs $145 to fill up a Bugatti? This is crazy. Bugatti’s man!”

However, as seen in the above video, Butler is ranting about a Bugatti, but the symbol on the steering wheel confirms the car to be a Rolls Royce. Unfortunately for the player, the video turned out to be hypocritical. On the one hand, he is seen complaining about the prices, while on the other hand, he doesn’t seem to remember which one of his luxury cars he is driving.

Jimmy Butler addresses rumor about rear-view mirrors

The entire Bugatti confusion led to a rumor about Jimmy Butler’s cars resurfacing on the internet. According to the rumor, the Miami Heat player doesn’t have rear-view mirrors in his cars because he doesn’t like to look at the past. In 2016, Butler was asked the question when he appeared as a guest on the show ‘The Starters’. Here is what he said:

“No I do not. There is rear-view mirrors in all my cars. In my Prius too.” “That would be really cool [on not wanting to look in the past]. But I don’t want any tickets.”



The NBA player agreed that the rumor of him not wanting to look back at the past was very cool, but he did not want any traffic violations. With the new season beginning in October, Jimmy would definitely not like to look back at the Finals loss. His recent off-season videos are proof that the player is in good spirits.

Butler is seen enjoying in California after returning from London

With the training camp set to begin on October 2nd, Butler seems to be making the most of his days off. A few days back, a video of him winning a bet against Neymar Jr. went viral. Since then, the player has also issued a challenge to the city of London. A huge fan of Dominoes, the NBA player wanted to know where he could play the game in London and ‘whip that tail’.

After returning from London, the player is enjoying his time in California as he gears up for the training camp. With a stellar performance in the 2023 post-season, Jimmy would be looking to do one better this season.