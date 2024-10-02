Al Horford’s Arrival To The Hawks Helped The Team Depart From Their ‘Losing Ways,’ Says Josh Smith

The Atlanta Hawks stunned the NBA world in 2008 when they defied the odds and qualified for the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. Many pointed to Al Horford’s impressive rookie campaign as a key factor in this turnaround. Josh Smith, a Hawks forward from that period, wholeheartedly supported this narrative.

Advertisement

On the Knuckleheads Podcast, he initially credited Horford for laying the groundwork for the Hawks’ rise in the late 2000s. He reflected on how this instilled a sense of belief within the franchise about their direction. Smith stated,

“It changed when we got Al Horford. The year we drafted Al Horford, that’s the first year we made it to the playoffs… It kinda cemented us as like, ‘Okay, we’re going in a better direction.'”

This set the stage for the Hawks to build a competitive roster, and the franchise did just that. They added Mike Bibby and Jamal Crawford to a team that featured talents like Horford, Smith, Marvin Williams, and Joe Johnson. These additions helped them sustain their momentum in the following years until younger players like Jeff Teague stepped up.

“When we tied all those names together, Marvin Williams, me, Joe Johnson, Al Horford, Mike Bibby, Jamal Crawford… Before we got young guys like Jeff Teague and all the rest of those guys, we was kinda the staple for what was to come in Atlanta.”

The franchise’s bold bets began to pay off. From 2008 onward, the Hawks reached the playoffs for nine consecutive years. This even included a trip to the conference finals in 2015. Horford was at the center of this success, averaging 14.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game during his time in Georgia.

However, the Hawks’ recurring struggles in the playoffs eventually prompted him to explore other options. That was when the Boston Celtics came knocking on the door.

Horford fulfilled his dream with the Celtics

Horford joined the Celtics in 2016 as an unrestricted free agent. But things didn’t go as he had hoped. The franchise failed to compete for a championship during his first three years there. This prompted him to move between two more teams before returning to Boston in 2021.

This time, the stars seemed to align in his favor. He was crucial in helping the team reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. The next year, he was instrumental in the Celtics’ run to the conference finals. His lifelong dream of winning a championship finally became a reality this year.

However, Horford shows no signs of slowing down. At 38, he still wants more. He has already reported for training camp to prepare for the upcoming season. On the podcast, Smith joked about the possibility of Horford playing for another five years.