Josh Smith Talks About Mentoring Anthony Edwards Before Stardom, Reminisces Star Guard’s “Hell of a Story”

After 13 seasons in the NBA, Josh Smith ventured into coaching AAU teams, which brought him the opportunity to coach Minnesota Timberwolves star, Anthony Edwards, when he was just a kid. Smith knows things about Edwards’s life that many NBA fans are not privy to.

So the 38-year-old presented Ant’s story in a new light on the Club 520 podcast, which might provide a different perspective to fans on the 23-year-old’s antics on and off the court.

Smith revealed that he got to coach Edwards in his senior year at Holy Spirit Preparatory School in Atlanta. His access was limited because there were too “many hands in the pot” already to claim the teenage prodigy. However, Smith tried to relay some important information to Edwards to prepare him for his journey to the NBA and for potential superstardom as well.

“When I got to him, I knew that, you know, all I could do was basically give him the information of like what he was about to face…From the standpoint of, you know, like, ‘Bro, you’re going to be one of the faces of the NBA,’” the 2005 Slam Dunk contest champion shared.

The former Hawks forward also held a deep respect for a young Ant because of his struggles in life. He mentioned that Ant-Man has a “hell a of a story“, which he could choose to monetize if he wants to.

Smith and Edwards are both Georgia natives and the former recognized that the young Edwards was missing some much-needed guidance in his life when he saw him. “He’s one of them trench babies,” Smith added. “He can really, like, make some money off of his story. He got a hell of a story.”

Ant was raised by his single mother, Yvette, and grandmother, Shirley, as his biological father was never around. However, when he was just 14, both his mom and grandmother would pass away due to cancer. The youngest of four, he would be supported by his siblings, Antoine, Bubba and Antoinette.

Smith credited Edwards for his incredible rise and defended the young guard from criticism for his off-court behavior. “You can’t fault him because he’s figuring out the sh*t pretty much on his own.”

Though his family may not have the experience to help Anthony navigate the landscape of NBA stardom, they certainly did their utmost to help him get there.

His sister, Antoinette, was 20 when the matriarchs of the family passed away and she stepped up to take care of her family. She petitioned to receive custody of her underaged siblings and moved them to a new apartment that she rented.

“Me and my two brothers were like sheets of paper and she was the staple. She kept everything together,” the two-time All-Star told The Athletic. Anthony’s brothers also played a pivotal role in his basketball journey.

As Ant revealed upon joining the league, he was a multi-sport athlete growing up. He stuck to basketball because he saw his brother Bubba play religiously when they were growing up. During Anthony’s time in college, his other brother Antoine was listed as his legal guardian.

It took a village to raise Edwards. But with incredible siblings in his corner, the Timberwolves star has now successfully assumed his role as the leader of a top NBA franchise.