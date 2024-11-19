‘I Was Chasing S**t Down Before LeBron James’: Josh Smith Wants Credit For His Chase-Down Blocks

LeBron James’ chase-down block is one of the most popular signature plays in NBA history and for good reason. His block on Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals is one of the greatest defensive plays in NBA history. However, a former player believes he also deserves credit for chase-down blocks. Josh Smith believes that he was achieving this defensive feat before LeBron.

Smith made a guest appearance on the ‘Club 520 Podcast’. During the conversation with former teammate Jeff Teague, Smith revealed the pride he took in playing defense. The one element of his defensive game that stood out more than others was his ability to chase down blocks. He said,

“I was chasing sh*t before LeBron [James] was. I was really one of them ones. In high school I started at McDonald’s All-American.”

The former Hawks star, compared to LeBron, isn’t a household name but was a skilled player during his prime. One of Smith’s best physical traits is his athleticism. From the moment he stepped foot on an NBA court, he utilized his athleticism to maximize his defensive potential.

Smith averaged 1.9 blocks throughout his 13-year NBA career. In his first four seasons in the league, Smith tallied 2.6 rejections per game. His athleticism played a huge part in his ability to block shots, but his timing was just as important.

Josh Smith with the huge block on Dwight Howard. People forget young Josh Smith was one of the best rim protectors in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/ESKUAcPaHo — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 23, 2018

During the late 2000s, Dwight Howard overshadowed Smith’s defensive abilities. The Magic star won three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards during Smith’s defensive dominance. However, the 6-foot-9 forward finished as the DPOY runner-up in 2010. He controversially was named to the All-Defensive Second Team despite being voted the second-best defensive player in the league.

The difference between Smith and Howard consists of the type of shots the two players blocked. Howard was an elite rim protector and stayed in the paint for the majority of the game. As a forward, Smith’s defensive tasks required more mobility, which included chase-down blocks.

These types of blocks aren’t easy to achieve. Timing is an essential component. Running too fast will lead to losing control and a simple shot fake can result in the defender flying by. Great spatial awareness is required because a good offensive player could use the basket to impede a defender’s ability to block the shot. These were all components that Smith mastered during his tenure with the Hawks.

In addition, Smith isn’t the only person to view himself in the same conversation as LeBron. In 2010, former Hawks owner Michael Gearon Jr. believed Smith was the closest thing the NBA had to LeBron. “He’s the closest thing to LeBron in the league. I’m not saying he’s LeBron. But just look, he gets assists, he rebounds, he blocks shots. He’s a game changer. … Just look at his stats,” Gearon said.

Gearon wasn’t completely wrong in his assessment. Smith did the same things on the court that LeBron did. He didn’t perform nearly at the same level, but his all-around abilities proved him to be a great versatile piece during his prime.

Smith’s NBA career ended following the 2017-18 season. His longevity in comparison to LeBron eliminates him from most conversations. However, nostalgia aside, as a chase-down shot blocker, he has a case.