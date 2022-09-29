Ime Udoka was Caught Cheating in 4k by Private Investigator with Celtics Finance Executive’s Girlfriend

As the Ime Udoka controversy unfolds, new rumors suggest that a Celtics finance executive hired a PI to catch the coach with girlfriend.

Ime Udoka is likely at the end of his rope. His career as an NBA coach is in shambles. Ironically, with the Celtics reaching the Finals, he was second only to Steve Kerr.

His exceptional first season as Boston’s head coach ended with an exceptional defeat in the finals. But the off-season has brought him far more pain than the NBA Finals.

After Shams Charania first reported Ime Udoka cheating on Nia Long, all hell broke loose. The NBA world has gone into a feverish frenzy. There is nothing but new rumors. Every day, a new allegation dominates and trumps all past rumors.

The latest one suggests that Ime was in fact caught red-handed by a private investigator.

Ime Udoka was caught cheating by a private investigator

Previous reports suggested that Udoka was caught through a Ring camera. This rumor was run by many publications and seemed legitimate.

However, it now seems that the Celtics head coach was caught up in an even more reel-style operation.

A Boston Celtics staffer, who reportedly works in finance, allegedly hired a private investigator to follow his girlfriend. But the staff member had no idea his girlfriend was involved with Ime Udoka.

So, when he found the photos of his girlfriend and Ime Udoka, he immediately went to the team. The alleged staff member then threatened the team with the public reveal of the pictures.

The alleged rumors also suggest that Udoka was caught with the woman in her boyfriend’s condo.

A private investigator was placed on one of the women #Celtics coach Ime Udoka messed with. The woman’s boyfriend hired the PI because he knew she was cheating but didn’t know with who. Coach wasn’t the intended target but during the PI investigation…. — INSTA: @gossipofthecitytea (@GOTCITYTEA) September 23, 2022

It is also alleged that Udoka was cheating with not one but multiple women. This has caused quite a stir because initial reports only hinted at a single woman.

For Nia Long, who is Ime Udoka’s fiance, probably not for long, this was quite a shock. TMZ reported that Udoka hid everything from the Friday star until a few days before the public reveal of the scandal.

He was caught two months ago but chose to ask Long to move with him to Boston. Nia agreed and had moved to the Celtics’ home city just two weeks before the news of her partner’s affair broke.

