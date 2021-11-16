Basketball

“Alex Caruso had ZERO POINTS and was still among the most impactful Bulls”: Kendrick Perkins terms former Laker a star in his role following imperious Staples Center showing

"Alex Caruso had ZERO POINTS and was still among the most impactful Bulls": Kendrick Perkins terms former Laker a star in his role following imperious Staples Center showing
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Team India next Cricket match: Full list of India cricket schedule 2021-2022
Next Article
"Probably be little emotional for Alex Caruso to be back in LA": Anthony Davis on the former Lakers teammate's first visit at the Staples Center in a Bulls uniform
NBA Latest Post
"Probably be little emotional for Alex Caruso to be back in LA": Anthony Davis on the former Lakers teammate's first visit at the Staples Center in a Bulls uniform
“Probably be little emotional for Alex Caruso to be back in LA”: Anthony Davis on the former Lakers teammate’s first visit at the Staples Center in a Bulls uniform

Lakers big man Anthony Davis was excited to face his former teammate Alex Caruso as…