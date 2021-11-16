“Alex Caruso had ZERO POINTS and was still among the most impactful Bulls”: Kendrick Perkins terms former Laker a star in his role following imperious Staples Center showing

Alex Caruso puts up an incredible performance for the Chicago Bulls, despite going scoreless against the LA Lakers

What can’t Alex Caruso do?

If you didn’t know already, the only reason the former Lakers man left LA, is because the Purple and Gold massively low-balled him, despite all he had done for them. Given that fact, you’d probably expect for the man to try and score everything against his former franchise, with the agenda of showing them what they were missing out on. And if we’re being honest, we were expecting the same thing.

When he first came out to play against the Lakers, he looked aggressive… just not for his own offense. And when the final buzzer for the game rang, we had witnessed perhaps the greatest non-scoring performance by any player in recent history.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: LeBron James and the Lakers reveal a heartfelt tribute video for the now Bulls star upon his return to Staples Center

Alex Caruso scores nothing, and yet stands as the most impactful Bulls player against the Lakers

Let’s just talk about this man’s stat line from the game, shall we?

The Carushow had 0 points during this game, obviously on 0% from the field.

When you first see that, you’d be inclined to say ‘Wow! That right there is a terrible night!’… right?

Well, you see, there is more to the story here. The man also recorded 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and just 1 turnover. All this resulted in him having the second-highest box +/- in the game with +28. And again, he went scoreless.

Witnessing the greatness before his eyes, here is what ESPN analyst, Kendrick Perkins had to say on the whole thing.

Alex Caruso had ZERO points and still was one the most IMPACTFUL players on the damn floor tonight. He was the PERFECT example of how to be a Star in his role. Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 16, 2021

We couldn’t agree with you more if we wanted to, Big Perk!

Also Read: Trae Young comments on Franz Wagner and his physical brand of defense as Hawks beat Orlando Magic to go 6-9