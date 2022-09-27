Why Is There a No.6 Patch on NBA Jerseys? 

As the NBA turns the page on a new chapter, it has decided that everyone will wear a no.6 patch on their jerseys to commemorate Bill Russell.

Like you, we have also been asking why everyone is wearing a no.6 patch on their NBA jerseys. The reason is simple enough, it is to honor the late great Bill Russell.

The 11-time champion and arguably the winningest player in the history of the NBA passed away in July this year at a ripe old age of 88. And as a way to honor his legendary legacy, the NBA decided it was only fitting to add a no.6 patch on every jersey this year.

Everyone from, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Stephen Curry were spotted rocking the patch during their media day interviews.

Why the No.6 patch and will anyone in the NBA wear no.6 this year?

The patch is the best way to honor the legacy of a player that stood head and shoulders above everyone else. In an era where racism was rampant, Bill Russell fought the tide.

Upon his demise, the outpour of support and love was tremendous. After all, not a lot of players have cultivated life and legacy like his. The NBA’s decision to honor him came two-fold. First was the patch and second was retiring the no.6.

The NBA’s decision to retire the no.6 league-wide is the first time an athlete has been honored in this manner. And as for those that are wearing the no.6 currently, they will be allowed to do so till the remainder of their career. LeBron James is one such personality.

Nonetheless, we are talking about the no.6 patch and not the jersey retirement. It is going to be a staple on uniforms this season and so, when you see a no.6 patch on an NBA jersey, just remember it’s for the late great, Bill Russell.

