Alex Rodriguez Opens Up on Anthony Edwards Potentially Earning $1 Million Per Game, His Commitment to Becoming One of the Greatest

As the NBA continues to grow in value, so do the contracts for players in the league. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league’s MVP, just signed the richest contract in league history, which will see him make almost $79 million a year by the 4th year. A new report has surfaced hinting that Timberwolves’ superstar Anthony Edwards might become the first player in NBA history to earn $1 million per game in a few years.

That’s an insane amount of money to be making playing ball, but according to MLB legend and T-Wolves owner Alex Rodriguez, it’s just a sign of how robust the finances are for the NBA.

A-Rod and his team co-owner, Marc Lore, appeared on ESPN today to speak about their franchise player, as well as the future of what NBA players will be making on their lucrative deals.

“Well, I think that’s a sign that the game is very healthy,” said the ex-Yankee regarding Edwards potentially making $1 million per game. “The revenues are growing. Obviously, we signed a new 11-year media deal, which is very healthy.”

He’s not wrong. The NBA’s 11-year media rights deal was valued at $76 billion between Amazon, ESPN, NBC, and ABC. There is certainly enough money to go around, especially for a player as talented as Edwards, who is scraping at the possibility of being the face of the league.

“Look, without the players and without the fan, you have no league,” added A-Rod, who personally knows the lengths athletes go to for their fans. “That’s really exciting. I’m a player. I think player first, most of the time, all of the time.”

Rodriguez then took a moment to sing the praises of Edwards, specifically how much he’s grown his game over the last four seasons. “To see a guy like Anthony Edwards and his development over the last 4-5 years, you got to give him a lot of credit,” he said.

To further drive home his point, the 49-year-old baseball legend recalled a moment he shared with Edwards during the NBA playoffs that proved to him how committed he was toward winning.

“I remember sitting at a Miami Heat game a couple of years ago for the playoffs,” he began. “All Anthony Edwards talked about, he sat right next to me for two games, how much he wanted to be in the Western Conference Finals, go to the Finals, win a title.”

Edwards reached the Conference Finals two years in a row, but has not been able to get over that hump. But A-Rod is confident. He revealed that Ant has been in the gym 2-3 times a day, preparing for the 2025-2026 season.

“He is 100% committed to being a great basketball player,” Rodriguez added. “Not a social media star, but one of the great basketball players of all time.”

If you were running a franchise, Edwards would be the type of player you want on your squad. He’s not just there for the money, the fame, or the exposure. He’s a player who truly desires to be called the very best.

The 23-year-old sensation has been compared to Michael Jordan because of that. The question is whether he’ll be able to lock in and get his team past that Conference Finals round.