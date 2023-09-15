“There Is Another Level I Think I Can Really Get to!”: Stephen Curry ‘Cherishes’ Fan’s Poetry Ahmad Rashad Read to Him 8 Years Ago

Fans can go to any length to prove their love and support for their favorite athletes and NBA players. While some LeBron James fans may get a haircut portraying the Lakers legend, others tend to get body art like tattoos or make artwork dedicated to their favorite players. But there are some who also love writing and dedicating literature to their favorite NBA stars. Ahmad Rashad once read prose dedicated to Stephen Curry’s jump shots, and Curry was beyond impressed. Eight years later, speaking to Rashad for NBA Rewind, Chef Curry still cherishes the beautiful poetry dedicated to him by a fan.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry’s rise to superstardom can be much attributed to his avid shooting abilities. The Chef revolutionized the idea of taking jump shots and shooting 3-pointers, which further led him and his team toward great success. Until 2015, teams weren’t really focused on playing this way, until Steph Curry stepped up.

Stephen Curry still cherishes the poem written about his jump shots, 8 years later

Back in 2015, Stephen Curry had established himself as one of the best shooters to have stepped on NBA hardwood. At that time, several fans started taking notice of Curry’s shooting prowess and falling for the same. One ardent fan once wrote a poem about Curry, which was read to him by Ahmad Rashad in 2015. Eight years later, as Curry sat with Rashad for an interview once again, he still cherishes the poem.

Advertisement

“It still sounds so beautiful. And the slo-mo, and the ball, the spin of the ball. I think I need to add a line of poetry for my facial from 2016 and now, I’m really proud of that…Like I remember there is a flow, there is a freedom of movement, and balance. The art of shooting is something I’ve tried to perfect over time. And it’s crazy, I still feel like I can get better in that department, like I am always trying to tweaking the ball, the game in that aspect six-seven years later, I am still on that journey. That is actually, that kind of really motivates me. There is another level I think I can really get to.”

The poetry described the flow and freedom that Steph Curry enjoyed in his art of shooting. And, it’s still commendable that the Warriors guard still believes in perfecting this art even further. This is what makes him an elite shooter, the way that he has established himself today.

Stephen Curry once fooled the world with a viral edited video of him shooting full-court shots

A few months back in December 2022, a video of Stephen Curry hitting five of five full-court shots went viral on the internet. While many believed Curry was genuinely talented to do so, there were some who thought the video was edited and doctored in some manner. Ahmad Rashad had even placed bets, saying that the shots were indeed genuine from Curry.

However, in the NBA Rewind interview, Curry revealed that the clip was indeed edited. He had hit only 40% of those full-court shots, making it two out of five. Well, with a majority of people actually believing the video was genuine, that speaks volumes of the Chef’s reputation as a sharpshooter.