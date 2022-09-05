Luka Doncic’s $2.7 million Dallas estate, which is next to Mark Cuban’s house, a sign of commitment?

Luka Doncic is arguably a ‘Top five’ player in the NBA today. The ‘All-Star’ is integral to the success Dallas will see in the near future.

With Dirk Nowitzki guiding the Dallas Mavericks to their first championship in franchise history in 2011, the German validated himself as a cult hero in the city.

The fashion in which he did so, was even more impressive, to say the least. However, since their championship victory, things hadn’t looked so good for the organization.

The franchise hadn’t qualified for the second round of the playoffs since their championship-clinching campaign in 2011. Years of repeated failure, eventually led to the team hitting rock bottom.

Fortunately for them, they hit the jackpot in the 2018 draft. In what is perhaps the most even trade in NBA history, the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks swapped Luka Doncic and Trae Young. The ideal win-win scenario.

Also read: $25 million Luka Doncic smoked cigarettes, played cards, and drank Coke before his FIBA World Cup Qualifier against Germany

Luka Doncic has purchased a luxurious 2.7 Million pad, right down the street from Mavericks owner Mark Cuban!

The ‘All-NBA’ star has risen Dallas from its ruins, following a poor latter half of the 2010s. Doncic’s arrival has seen the franchise thrive. With Luka, the ‘Mavs’ have experienced playoff success, guiding them to the postseason year in and year out.

The Slovenian, led them to their paramount accomplishment in 2022, when the ‘All-Star’ guided Dallas, to the Western Conference Finals.

Although the roster fell to eventual champions, the Golden State Warriors, Doncic established, and more importantly solidified himself as a pivotal player in the league.

With his new acquisition of a prime piece of property, right down the lane of the owner, Mark Cuban, it’s safe to say, that fans of the team, will be elated.

The property is an opulent piece of real estate, that the 23-year-old owns. The space comes with four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an open floor plan, among other luxurious settings. The general interpretation would be Luka Doncic, has committed his future to the organization.

However, it’s important to note that, in sports, situations, and circumstances change on a daily. The franchise will have to surround Doncic with the pieces necessary to succeed, in order for the talented young star to remain with the team. Do you believe, Luka plays out his career in Dallas?

Also read: Luka Doncic is so competitive he wouldn’t let a $90 million Slovenian teammate win in ‘Flip the Bottle’