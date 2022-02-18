“Boy do I love this game!!!”: Lakers star LeBron James perfectly promotes his much anticipated movie ‘Hustle’ starring Adam Sandler and Juancho Hernangomez

Lakers star LeBron James reacts as the official teaser to his and Adam Sandler’s film ‘Hustle’ finally drops

We won’t lie. While LeBron James’s acting in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ wasn’t bad per se, we’ve definitely seen the man do a much better job. Heck, the man was frankly downright stupendous in his role, in the film, ‘Trainwreck’.

But now, with two films in his belt, it seems that the man has finally decided to take a bit of a backseat from acting. Instead, as it was revealed a few months ago, the King is now trying his hand at producing movies. And of course, basketball just had to be involved.

But, while his first film had him playing a basketball player (himself), and Space Jam was fantastical, to say the least, this upcoming movie seems to be providing a far more focused and realistic take on the journey to the NBA.

Ever since it was announced that this movie would air on Netflix in 2022, fans have been absolutely hyped. And after all that anticipation, when a teaser for the movie was finally released, it seems that the King couldn’t help but spread it further on Twitter, along with a little message.

LeBron James subtly yet perfectly promotes upcoming film ‘Hustle’ starring Adam Sandler and Celtics’ Juancho Hernangomez

The set-up of this movie looks absolutely brilliant so far.

It follows a former NBA scout (Adam Sandler) attempting to revive his career, by bringing in an international prospect (Juancho Hernangomez) into the league.

That right there is an exciting plot already. But, it seems that the production team has decided to go the extra mile with their recently released trailer as well. And LeBron James is all for it.

With stars such as Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, and Trae Young making appearances in this teaser as well, we can’t imagine Bron won’t at least shoot a tiny cameo too.

Frankly, we as fans couldn’t be more hyped. And with this movie set to be released on June 10th of this year, we will count down every single second until that beautiful day arrives.

