“All of a sudden Dennis Rodman took a dive into the crowd”: When Scottie Pippen was scared by his Bulls teammate jumping off the top of a building

Dennis Rodman had a reputation for being a wild, party-loving person, but even then, he managed to scare the lights out of Scottie Pippen one day.

The former Bulls and Spurs forward was known for playing an incredibly tough brand of basketball, defined by high intensity defense and aggressive rebounding.

Rodman’s rebounding was on a different level. From 1991 till 1998, Rodman averaged a whopping 16.7 rebounds per game, leading the league in that category every year.

However, Rodman was also known for being a complete wild card off the court. He would disappear from the Bulls to go and party, and he lived a lifestyle that many teams, coaches, and owners would disapprove of. It didn’t matter to Rodman though. He knew he could come in and produce whenever necessary, and he did exactly that.

One night while partying with Scottie Pippen, Rodman found a way to worry his Bulls teammate by basically jumping off a building.

Scottie Pippen was scared by Dennis Rodman jumping off a building at a party

How wild were some of Rodman’s stories? Consider that he once asked head coach Phil Jackson for a break from the team for 48 hours.

Nobody has any idea what exactly Rodman did during those 48 hours, but you can definitely make guesses given the kind of person he was. In fact, Rodman was late to return from the break, and so Michael Jordan had to go pick him up personally where he found him in a compromising situation with his girlfriend Carmen Electra.

Another story involves a party with Scottie Pippen. Pippen was recalling some of his favorite moments with the eccentric Bulls forward, and he remembered one night when the two went to party at a club called ‘Drink.’

“I had some great memories with Dennis,” Pippen remembered. “… We went out to a party at this club called Drink. And it was so many people there celebrating with us. All of a sudden, I look around, and we were on the top floor, and Dennis was entertaining the crowd. And then, all of a sudden, he just took a dive out into the crowd.”

It was definitely a frightening moment, but luckily Rodman’s fans stepped in to break his fall and save the star. “All of the fans stepped in and caught him and gave him a soft landing,” Pippen commented. “But that was Dennis; he always lived on the edge, but a very reliable teammate.”

This is just another classic Rodman story in a vault full of stories just like this. That’s just who Rodman was. He knew how to work hard, but he also partied hard, very very hard.

