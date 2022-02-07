“All we need to win is Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso healthy. That’s it!”: DeMar DeRozan lists his demands ahead of the NBA trade deadline after 76ers vs Bulls

Bulls star DeMar DeRozan speaks on the Chicago Bulls’ trade deadline approach, and what he wants them to do after loss to 76ers

76ers vs Bulls was an unfortunate game for the latter.

In many ways, it was their first quarter that really lost them the game, with Philly taking a 34-26 lead by the end of it. From there DeMar DeRozan and his squad were able to go toe-to-toe and put on a fair amount of runs and even turned this one into a close game on multiple occasions.

But no matter what they did, their Joel Embiid-led opponents eventually had an answer for, with the final score standing at 119-108.

Their loss against one of the better teams in their conference prompted a reporter to ask him if he thinks the Bulls should look to bring someone in to fill in any gaps they had. And let’s just say, if you’re a fan of this fun team, you’re going to want to hear his answer.

DeMar DeRozan believes the only thing Bulls need, are their injured players healing up and getting onto the court again

Despite the loss, DeMar DeRozan really outdid himself against the 76ers, recording a monster 45 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1 steal, while shooting 18 of 30 from the field (60%). And despite this, the fact that this still loss must have been a bit painful for him.

Given that headspace, it’d be understandable for the man to make some trade demands to his franchise. But instead, this is how he answered the question.

DeMar DeRozan, asked preference on Bulls’ deadline approach between adding vs. standing pat: “We’re missing Lonzo Ball, one of the top point guards in the league. Alex Caruso, one of the best defenders in this league. Patrick Williams, one of the young stars in this league… — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) February 6, 2022

… We haven’t had those guys. And we have them, and they’ll be back. We don’t need to worry or stress about having nobody else. Those three right there, I guarantee everybody in this NBA wish they had those three guys. We gonna get those guys back and we’ll be fine.” — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) February 6, 2022

When healthy, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso are the defensive core of this team. Add onto that, the fact that they can hit big shots on the other end as well, and you have two very, very important players to the Bulls.

As DeRozan mentioned, however, they’re both out injured right now, and as a consequence, the Bulls aren’t at full strength just yet.

As massive fans of what this team is building, and what it is capable of when healthy, we can only hope and pray the duo can take the court again very soon.

