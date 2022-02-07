“MVP Luka Doncic is getting underrated by NBA media and I hate to see it!”: Mavericks guard’s mind-boggling 31 point, 12 assist averages over last 5 games haven’t swayed NBA media voters as Steph Curry stays over him in MVP ladder

Luka Doncic has been averaging over 31 points, 11.8 assists and 9.4 rebounds per game. It’s time somebody outside Dallas made MVP cries for him.

The MVP race this year has had more candidates than is usually the case by the All-Star break. Last year, for instance, there was a clear 2-headed race between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic by this point.

However, the two best big men in the NBA are now being challenged by other realistic MVP contenders. Giannis – the reigning Finals MVP and 2-time Maurice Podoloff Trophy winner – is once again in the mix for good reason.

In addition, the likes of Ja Morant, Devin Booker and now Luka Doncic have begun making real, substantial MVP moves. This trio of guards seems to be a lock to make the First-Team All-NBA this year. It would be an absolute disgrace if Luka Doncic couldn’t take his streak to 3 straight First-Team appearances.

Every player has had a down stretch so far this season. Luka’s down stretch came at the start of the year as he arrived at training camp weighing the highest he’s weighed since arriving on American shores.

Over the last five games, Luka Dončić has averaged: 31.0 PPG | 11.8 APG | 9.4 RPG 📸 @dallasmavs pic.twitter.com/mk3dy1F1ia — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) February 7, 2022

Doncic spent October and November in relative limbo compared to his past MVP candidate self. But he began coming into his own in the 3rd month of the season. And it’s hard to look past his performances in the past 2 months and dismiss his MVP candidature.

NBA Twitter anoints Luka Doncic as an MVP candidate over Stephen Curry

Luka Doncic has been averaging MVP Russell Westbrook numbers over the past month or so. And NBA Twitter has definitely caught on to the level of his play, which is now at playoff levels for the Slovenian sensation.

Luka Doncic over his last 10 games: 30.1 PPG

10.1 APG

9.8 RPG

48% FG pic.twitter.com/APH7YnuEdp — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 7, 2022

Luka Doncic received 0 All-Star votes from the media last Thursday. His 4 games since: 30 PTS, 6 REB, 12 AST

34 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST

40 PTS, 6 REB, 10 AST

33 PTS, 13 REB, 15 AST Last night was Luka’s 20th 30-point triple double of his career. pic.twitter.com/tRASZysj9T — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 5, 2022

Luka Dončić is trying to add his name to the MVP race with 41 points and 14 rebounds against Toronto tonight. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 20, 2022